53 Rio Viale Court.

Newly Built Riverside Terrace 3 bed/3 bath Home - This newly built, beautiful, bright, and light 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home located right on the river, in the desirable Greenhaven

neighborhood, has all the conveniences you need! Conveniently located off of I-5, with shopping, gym, restaurants, banks,

entertainment, and parks nearby. Only 2.5 miles to Land Park and the Sacramento Zoo, less than 6 miles to the Golden 1 Center, the Capitol, Sutter Health Park, and 14 miles to the airport. Perfect home for those who love everything the Sacramento River and the Sacramento River Bike Trail has to offer. Just a 5-mile cycle along the levee trail to the Tower Bridge, continue on another 2 miles to join the American River Trail at Discovery Park!



First floor has an attached 2 car garage, a laundry room with newer washer & dryer set and cabinets for storage, as well as a coat closet for more storage. Second floor features a versatile open floorplan. The kitchen offers luxury features such as stainless-steel appliances (Bosch dishwasher, Thor gas range, brand new GE refrigerator), quartz countertops, and a spacious walk-in pantry, excellent for storage. There is also a breakfast nook or dining area. The living room has a balcony overlooking the backyard. Located on the top floor are 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom has an en-suite bath with over-tub shower; remote controlled ceiling fan and 2 balconies. The other 2 bedrooms share a full-size bathroom.



The backyard is custom designed (with drought-tolerant plants) and low maintenance, perfect for entertaining. Other features include smart locks, dual heating & air, beautiful laminate flooring, recessed canned LED lighting throughout, new window treatments throughout the house, motion sensing light switches in all bathrooms, tankless water heater, and much more. The property is cable ready and comes unfurnished.



$2,600/month Security deposit: $3,000.

Owner pays sewer, trash, and landscaping. Tenant pays SMUD, PG&E, and water.

To qualify you must have a credit score of 700 or better, good rental history with no evictions or collections, and verifiable income of 3 times the rent or more.

No pets. No smoking/vaping. No co-signer.



For more information, call/text Ben Read at (916) 475-2833 or email bread@golyon.com



