All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like
53 Rio Viale Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
53 Rio Viale Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

53 Rio Viale Court

53 Rio Viale Court · (916) 475-2833 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Greenhaven
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

53 Rio Viale Court, Sacramento, CA 95831
Greenhaven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 53 Rio Viale Court · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly Built Riverside Terrace 3 bed/3 bath Home - This newly built, beautiful, bright, and light 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home located right on the river, in the desirable Greenhaven
neighborhood, has all the conveniences you need! Conveniently located off of I-5, with shopping, gym, restaurants, banks,
entertainment, and parks nearby. Only 2.5 miles to Land Park and the Sacramento Zoo, less than 6 miles to the Golden 1 Center, the Capitol, Sutter Health Park, and 14 miles to the airport. Perfect home for those who love everything the Sacramento River and the Sacramento River Bike Trail has to offer. Just a 5-mile cycle along the levee trail to the Tower Bridge, continue on another 2 miles to join the American River Trail at Discovery Park!

First floor has an attached 2 car garage, a laundry room with newer washer & dryer set and cabinets for storage, as well as a coat closet for more storage. Second floor features a versatile open floorplan. The kitchen offers luxury features such as stainless-steel appliances (Bosch dishwasher, Thor gas range, brand new GE refrigerator), quartz countertops, and a spacious walk-in pantry, excellent for storage. There is also a breakfast nook or dining area. The living room has a balcony overlooking the backyard. Located on the top floor are 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom has an en-suite bath with over-tub shower; remote controlled ceiling fan and 2 balconies. The other 2 bedrooms share a full-size bathroom.

The backyard is custom designed (with drought-tolerant plants) and low maintenance, perfect for entertaining. Other features include smart locks, dual heating & air, beautiful laminate flooring, recessed canned LED lighting throughout, new window treatments throughout the house, motion sensing light switches in all bathrooms, tankless water heater, and much more. The property is cable ready and comes unfurnished.

$2,600/month Security deposit: $3,000.
Owner pays sewer, trash, and landscaping. Tenant pays SMUD, PG&E, and water.
To qualify you must have a credit score of 700 or better, good rental history with no evictions or collections, and verifiable income of 3 times the rent or more.
No pets. No smoking/vaping. No co-signer.

For more information, call/text Ben Read at (916) 475-2833 or email bread@golyon.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 53 Rio Viale Court have any available units?
53 Rio Viale Court has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 Rio Viale Court have?
Some of 53 Rio Viale Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Rio Viale Court currently offering any rent specials?
53 Rio Viale Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Rio Viale Court pet-friendly?
No, 53 Rio Viale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 53 Rio Viale Court offer parking?
Yes, 53 Rio Viale Court does offer parking.
Does 53 Rio Viale Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Rio Viale Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Rio Viale Court have a pool?
No, 53 Rio Viale Court does not have a pool.
Does 53 Rio Viale Court have accessible units?
No, 53 Rio Viale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Rio Viale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Rio Viale Court has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Elan
2501 H Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr
Sacramento, CA 95826
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95825
The Charleston
4337 Norwood Ave
Sacramento, CA 95838
Riverstone Apartments
7459 Rush River Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr
Sacramento, CA 91010
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr
Sacramento, CA 95835
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 BedroomsSacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with ParkingSacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtownValley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhavenNatomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City CollegeSierra CollegeSolano Community CollegeWilliam Jessup University