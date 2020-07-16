3721 Balsam Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cozy 1 bed/1bath apartment on Balsam Street right between Grant High School and Sacramento Urban league office. Close to Super markets and half a mile from I-80. Call us today to discover the difference. Home at last! Property Address: 3721 Balsam St Sacramento CA 95838 Unit Size: 1x1-(450 sq. ft.)

Monthly Rent: $1075.00

Security Deposit: 1 to 2 months rent

Pets OK

Amenities:

Laminated hardwood floors,

Granite counter top with backsplash,

Refrigerator

Window AC unit Wall Heater,

Assigned parking,

½ mile from I-80



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/sacramento-ca?lid=12311061



(RLNE5878331)