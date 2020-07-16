All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 3721 Balsam Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
3721 Balsam Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

3721 Balsam Street

3721 Balsam Street · (669) 999-1256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3721 Balsam Street, Sacramento, CA 95838
Del Paso Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1075 · Avail. now

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 1 bed/1bath apartment on Balsam Street right between Grant High School and Sacramento Urban league office. Close to Super markets and half a mile from I-80. Call us today to discover the difference. Home at last! Property Address: 3721 Balsam St Sacramento CA 95838 Unit Size: 1x1-(450 sq. ft.)
Monthly Rent: $1075.00
Security Deposit: 1 to 2 months rent
Pets OK
Amenities:
Laminated hardwood floors,
Granite counter top with backsplash,
Refrigerator
Window AC unit Wall Heater,
Assigned parking,
½ mile from I-80

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/sacramento-ca?lid=12311061

(RLNE5878331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 Balsam Street have any available units?
3721 Balsam Street has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3721 Balsam Street have?
Some of 3721 Balsam Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 Balsam Street currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Balsam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Balsam Street pet-friendly?
No, 3721 Balsam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 3721 Balsam Street offer parking?
Yes, 3721 Balsam Street offers parking.
Does 3721 Balsam Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3721 Balsam Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Balsam Street have a pool?
No, 3721 Balsam Street does not have a pool.
Does 3721 Balsam Street have accessible units?
No, 3721 Balsam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Balsam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3721 Balsam Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3721 Balsam Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave
Sacramento, CA 95833
McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr
Sacramento, CA 95835
16 Powerhouse
1606 P Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd
Sacramento, CA 95864
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive
Sacramento, CA 95833
Oak Ridge
5443 College Oak Dr
Sacramento, CA 95841
Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes
1520 16th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir
Sacramento, CA 95831

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconiesSacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CA
Fairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CALivermore, CA
Folsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketMidtownSouth Natomas
Valley Hi North LagunaGreenhavenDowntown Sacramento
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity