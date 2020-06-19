All apartments in Sacramento
3425 Broadway Apt 100

3425 Broadway · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3425 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817
North Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 100 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Modern Two Story Loft Style Apartment - The Broadway Triangle

Located in The Broadway Triangle, this beautiful 2 bed, 2 baths, two-story loft-style apartment offers soaring ceilings, bonus loft, and balcony. Bedrooms are located on separate levels. Large windows allow amazing natural light in. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom steel upper cabinets, and custom steel railings are some of the features that lend a modern vibe to this living space.

Vinyl, wood-simulated flooring in living areas and carpet in the downstairs bedroom. Washer/Dryer in unit. Secured entry and one reserved, secured, uncovered parking space.

Walking distance to restaurants, the urban plaza with outdoor seating, and multiple retail spaces. Directly across the street from the restored Guild Theater, popular Old Soul Cafe and iconic US Bank Building, and close proximity to UC Davis Medical Center, McGeorge School of Law, Midtown Sacramento, and freeway access.

Unit Features:
- 2 bed / 2 bath, two-story loft-style apartment
- Large windows allow for amazing natural light
- Kitchen includes stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, electric range/oven, and quartz countertops
- Washer + Dryer in unit

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/3425-Broadway-Apt-100-Sacramento-CA-95817

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4788909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Broadway Apt 100 have any available units?
3425 Broadway Apt 100 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 Broadway Apt 100 have?
Some of 3425 Broadway Apt 100's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 Broadway Apt 100 currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Broadway Apt 100 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Broadway Apt 100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3425 Broadway Apt 100 is pet friendly.
Does 3425 Broadway Apt 100 offer parking?
Yes, 3425 Broadway Apt 100 does offer parking.
Does 3425 Broadway Apt 100 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3425 Broadway Apt 100 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Broadway Apt 100 have a pool?
No, 3425 Broadway Apt 100 does not have a pool.
Does 3425 Broadway Apt 100 have accessible units?
No, 3425 Broadway Apt 100 does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Broadway Apt 100 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3425 Broadway Apt 100 has units with dishwashers.
