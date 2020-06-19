3425 Broadway Apt 100

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

Modern Two Story Loft Style Apartment - The Broadway Triangle



Located in The Broadway Triangle, this beautiful 2 bed, 2 baths, two-story loft-style apartment offers soaring ceilings, bonus loft, and balcony. Bedrooms are located on separate levels. Large windows allow amazing natural light in. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom steel upper cabinets, and custom steel railings are some of the features that lend a modern vibe to this living space.



Vinyl, wood-simulated flooring in living areas and carpet in the downstairs bedroom. Washer/Dryer in unit. Secured entry and one reserved, secured, uncovered parking space.



Walking distance to restaurants, the urban plaza with outdoor seating, and multiple retail spaces. Directly across the street from the restored Guild Theater, popular Old Soul Cafe and iconic US Bank Building, and close proximity to UC Davis Medical Center, McGeorge School of Law, Midtown Sacramento, and freeway access.



Unit Features:

- 2 bed / 2 bath, two-story loft-style apartment

- Large windows allow for amazing natural light

- Kitchen includes stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, electric range/oven, and quartz countertops

- Washer + Dryer in unit



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/3425-Broadway-Apt-100-Sacramento-CA-95817



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE4788909)