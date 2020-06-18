Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Life Just Got Better on T St. Gorgeous 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom just 10 min from Downtown.



Each floor plan offers elegance and sophistication to fit your lifestyle. Central HVAC, is just the beginning to the comforts at T St.

Explore your inner culinary spirit in the remodeled kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances and bright custom cabinetry.



The living room is perfect for watching the big game! With pre-wired cable and HDMI lines in just the right places, you can focus on the game with that flat screen mounted proudly.



Whether you need to energize your mind and body and get your morning off on the right foot or decompress after a grueling day, the tiled tub and shower will help get your mind right. With abundant room to breathe as you start or end your day, the spa-like lavatory will help put a bit of relaxation in your everyday.



2522 T St Apt 3 is close to Temple Coffee Roasters, Round Corner, Raijin Ramen House, Tako Korean BBQ with quick access to Lincoln Highway and Elvas freeway.



Unit Features:

- 1bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, induction range oven, dishwasher, and microwave.

- Air conditioner

- Double pane windows



Rental Terms:

- $49 Application Fee per adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Flat fee of 50.00 Water/Sewer/Trash

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2522-T-St-Apt-3-Sacramento-CA-95816



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



