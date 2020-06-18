All apartments in Sacramento
2522 T St Apt 3

2522 T Street · No Longer Available
Location

2522 T Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Newton Booth

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Life Just Got Better on T St. Gorgeous 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom just 10 min from Downtown.

Each floor plan offers elegance and sophistication to fit your lifestyle. Central HVAC, is just the beginning to the comforts at T St.
Explore your inner culinary spirit in the remodeled kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances and bright custom cabinetry.

The living room is perfect for watching the big game! With pre-wired cable and HDMI lines in just the right places, you can focus on the game with that flat screen mounted proudly.

Whether you need to energize your mind and body and get your morning off on the right foot or decompress after a grueling day, the tiled tub and shower will help get your mind right. With abundant room to breathe as you start or end your day, the spa-like lavatory will help put a bit of relaxation in your everyday.

2522 T St Apt 3 is close to Temple Coffee Roasters, Round Corner, Raijin Ramen House, Tako Korean BBQ with quick access to Lincoln Highway and Elvas freeway.

Unit Features:
- 1bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, induction range oven, dishwasher, and microwave.
- Air conditioner
- Double pane windows

Rental Terms:
- $49 Application Fee per adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Flat fee of 50.00 Water/Sewer/Trash
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2522-T-St-Apt-3-Sacramento-CA-95816

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5709892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 T St Apt 3 have any available units?
2522 T St Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 T St Apt 3 have?
Some of 2522 T St Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 T St Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2522 T St Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 T St Apt 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2522 T St Apt 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 2522 T St Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 2522 T St Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2522 T St Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2522 T St Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 T St Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 2522 T St Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2522 T St Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 2522 T St Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 T St Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2522 T St Apt 3 has units with dishwashers.
