Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Urban Oasis in desirable Midtown! Freshly remodeled, This home has historic charm with updated amenities. Huge windows, tons of parking. Near everything, walking score of 90 (very walkable). Safe fenced property with gated driveway.

Your very own in-unit washer-dryer. Lots of closet space in this cozy home!?



- 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with tub.

- washer dryer in unit

- 703 square feet

- Central heating and AC

- 2 dedicated street parking

- rent $2100 + utilities

- Deposit $2000

- Cats OK with pet deposit

- Small apartment dogs (under 30lbs) considered on a case by case basis with pet deposit

- Available immediately



VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LSMzNvnk1Qk



Showings by appointment.



(RLNE5812770)