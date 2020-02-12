1922 4th St

Amenities

Downtown Victorian 1922 4th Street 95811 2Bd 2Ba + Den - Beautiful Downtown Victorian Home.2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Plus Den. Central Heat and Air, and Fireplace. Nicely Updated with New Interior Paint. Wall to Wall Carpet, Vinyl Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Includes Indoor Laundry with Washer and Dryer. Full Kitchen Includes Stove and 'As is" Refrigerator and Lots of Wood Cabinets. Upstairs Covered Front and Back Porches. Small Fenced Yard; Gardener Included. Detached Garage, Basement and Private Fenced Driveway.. $1775.00 rent + $75 flat rate w/s/g. Sorry No Pets. We show our properties to pre-approved applicants only. Apply online today at lglproperties.com Approval criteria as follows:



Minimum Credit FICO Score 620

1 Collection or Past Due Account must be limited to $125.00

No Open Bankruptcies or Bankruptcies within the past 7 years

No Open Evictions or Evictions within the past 7 years

Proof of Income of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent

Proof of Income Must Be Verified by Management Co.

Minimum 3 year Rental History Must be Verified by Management Co.

A Full Background Check is Required including, credit history,

rental history & criminal background check.

We do not accept co-signers.

Apply online at www.lglproperties.com The fee is $ 45.00

We will schedule access to the home with only pre-approved applicants

The security deposit is required within 24 hours of final acceptance

and is payable to LGL Properties, Inc. by certified funds

The appointment to sign the rental agreement is scheduled within 7 days

of receipt of the security deposit.

Move In is scheduled by agreement.

Renters Insurance is Required.

Mo. to Mo. Lease Agreement Required

Signed COVID19 Entry Addendum Required to Show

No Pets



