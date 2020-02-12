All apartments in Sacramento
1922 4th St

1922 4th Street · (916) 799-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1922 4th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Southside Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1922 4th St · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Downtown Victorian 1922 4th Street 95811 2Bd 2Ba + Den - Beautiful Downtown Victorian Home.2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Plus Den. Central Heat and Air, and Fireplace. Nicely Updated with New Interior Paint. Wall to Wall Carpet, Vinyl Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Includes Indoor Laundry with Washer and Dryer. Full Kitchen Includes Stove and 'As is" Refrigerator and Lots of Wood Cabinets. Upstairs Covered Front and Back Porches. Small Fenced Yard; Gardener Included. Detached Garage, Basement and Private Fenced Driveway.. $1775.00 rent + $75 flat rate w/s/g. Sorry No Pets. We show our properties to pre-approved applicants only. Apply online today at lglproperties.com Approval criteria as follows:

Minimum Credit FICO Score 620
1 Collection or Past Due Account must be limited to $125.00
No Open Bankruptcies or Bankruptcies within the past 7 years
No Open Evictions or Evictions within the past 7 years
Proof of Income of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent
Proof of Income Must Be Verified by Management Co.
Minimum 3 year Rental History Must be Verified by Management Co.
A Full Background Check is Required including, credit history,
rental history & criminal background check.
We do not accept co-signers.
Apply online at www.lglproperties.com The fee is $ 45.00
We will schedule access to the home with only pre-approved applicants
The security deposit is required within 24 hours of final acceptance
and is payable to LGL Properties, Inc. by certified funds
The appointment to sign the rental agreement is scheduled within 7 days
of receipt of the security deposit.
Move In is scheduled by agreement.
Renters Insurance is Required.
Mo. to Mo. Lease Agreement Required
Signed COVID19 Entry Addendum Required to Show
No Pets

LGL Properties, Inc. CADRE #02075065
Gayle Lake, Broker GRI CADRE #004726990
(916) 449-6000 x 202 Office
(916) 799-8500 Mobile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2047205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 4th St have any available units?
1922 4th St has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 4th St have?
Some of 1922 4th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
1922 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 1922 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 1922 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 1922 4th St does offer parking.
Does 1922 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 4th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 4th St have a pool?
No, 1922 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 1922 4th St have accessible units?
No, 1922 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
