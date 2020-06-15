1156 Santa Barbara Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning range

Charming East Sacramento 3bd/1ba Home with Garage - This Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in East Sacramento near 35th Street & J Street. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, minutes from Sac State, UCD Med Center and downtown Sacramento.



Amenities include living room, dining area, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, range, central heat & air, laundry hook-ups, basement storage.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $100.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $10.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal and online payment option.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.

The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws.



