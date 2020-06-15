All apartments in Sacramento
1156 Santa Barbara Street
Last updated September 30 2019 at 1:22 PM

1156 Santa Barbara Street

1156 Santa Barbara Ct · (916) 597-2015
1156 Santa Barbara Ct, Sacramento, CA 95816
East Sacramento

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming East Sacramento 3bd/1ba Home with Garage - This Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in East Sacramento near 35th Street & J Street. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, minutes from Sac State, UCD Med Center and downtown Sacramento.

Amenities include living room, dining area, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, range, central heat & air, laundry hook-ups, basement storage.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $100.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $10.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal and online payment option.
For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE4902652)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 1156 Santa Barbara Street have any available units?
1156 Santa Barbara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1156 Santa Barbara Street have?
Some of 1156 Santa Barbara Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 Santa Barbara Street currently offering any rent specials?
1156 Santa Barbara Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 Santa Barbara Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1156 Santa Barbara Street is pet friendly.
Does 1156 Santa Barbara Street offer parking?
Yes, 1156 Santa Barbara Street does offer parking.
Does 1156 Santa Barbara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 Santa Barbara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 Santa Barbara Street have a pool?
No, 1156 Santa Barbara Street does not have a pool.
Does 1156 Santa Barbara Street have accessible units?
No, 1156 Santa Barbara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 Santa Barbara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1156 Santa Barbara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
