2650 Mission Inn Avenue

Beautifully renovated spacious loft. Bright open floor plan with new everything! Brand new Kitchen! All Brand-New Stainless-Steel appliances! New LG 5 burner stove and oven, matching Microwave, New Refrigerator, New Dishwasher, New cabinets with soft touch self-closing doors and drawers, impressive quartz counter and coordinating backsplash. Deep Stainless Steel “Farm” sink. Bath completely remodeled from ceiling to floor, Multi head shower system in the walk-in shower, Quartz counter and Stylish bowl sink. INSIDE LAUNDRY including New Washer and Dryer. All Fixtures are New, Recessed lights throughout. New dual pane windows, New floors, freshly painted. Convenient location near transportation, Shopping, Restaurants, Downtown Mission Inn area. **minimum 700 credit score required ***