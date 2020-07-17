All apartments in Riverside
2650 Mission Inn Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

2650 Mission Inn Avenue

2650 Mission Inn Avenue · (888) 236-1943
Location

2650 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92507
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Beautifully renovated spacious loft. Bright open floor plan with new everything! Brand new Kitchen! All Brand-New Stainless-Steel appliances! New LG 5 burner stove and oven, matching Microwave, New Refrigerator, New Dishwasher, New cabinets with soft touch self-closing doors and drawers, impressive quartz counter and coordinating backsplash. Deep Stainless Steel “Farm” sink. Bath completely remodeled from ceiling to floor, Multi head shower system in the walk-in shower, Quartz counter and Stylish bowl sink. INSIDE LAUNDRY including New Washer and Dryer. All Fixtures are New, Recessed lights throughout. New dual pane windows, New floors, freshly painted. Convenient location near transportation, Shopping, Restaurants, Downtown Mission Inn area. **minimum 700 credit score required ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Mission Inn Avenue have any available units?
2650 Mission Inn Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 Mission Inn Avenue have?
Some of 2650 Mission Inn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Mission Inn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Mission Inn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Mission Inn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2650 Mission Inn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 2650 Mission Inn Avenue offer parking?
No, 2650 Mission Inn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2650 Mission Inn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 Mission Inn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Mission Inn Avenue have a pool?
No, 2650 Mission Inn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2650 Mission Inn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2650 Mission Inn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Mission Inn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 Mission Inn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
