university
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
137 Apartments for rent in University, Riverside, CA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
16 Units Available
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2891 Canyon Crest Drive
2891 Canyon Crest Drive, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Riverside. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, pool, storage, and washer dryer in unit, fireplace. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2321 Gonzaga Ln
2321 Gonzaga Lane, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1152 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo features hard wood floors throughout for easy maintenance, large balcony and a 2 car garage.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
759 Spruce Street
759 Spruce Street, Riverside, CA
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
2941 sqft
Nearly 3000 SQFT gorgeous family home. With 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a 2-Car garage. Whole house is newly remodeled. Quartz counter tops, Stainless Steal Appliances. Polished concrete floor on the first floor and wood floor through the 2nd story.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
219 E Campus View Drive
219 East Campus View Drive, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1700 sqft
UCR campus is a mile away, well maintained, bright and clean 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom with 1700 SF house, located in a Cul-de Sat , quiet and safe area for you to enjoy the stay, house is completed remolded.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3598 Mt Vernon Avenue
3598 Mount Vernon Avenue, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1372 sqft
Less then a mile to UCR Campus, very clean and bright house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, large back yard.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
University Village
3500 Iowa Avenue, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$855
234 sqft
Looking for a female to continue my lease for 2020-2021 at University Village Towers. - Rent is $855 per month - Security deposit: $1,282.
Results within 1 mile of University
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1080 sqft
Sophisticated apartments features coffee bar, hot tub and a courtyard. There are six beautiful floor plans to choose from, offering both convenience and luxury. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans, patios and balconies.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
960 Country Club Dr
960 Country Club Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1995 sqft
Beautiful single story Canyon Crest home - This beautiful 2,000 SF home features a formal dining area, eat-in kitchen, large living room with a double-sided fireplace that leads to a bonus room perfect for a casual family room, office or whatever
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2650 Mission Inn Avenue
2650 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
Beautifully renovated spacious loft.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Via Pintada 1D
1000 Via Pintada, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1681 sqft
Senior living at it's best. Very secure gated community. Ground floor, spacious two bedroom, two bathroom condo, near the canyon crest country club. Month to month lease, no pets, must have excellent credit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1370 Le Conte Drive
1370 Le Conte Drive, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1813 sqft
Great Canyon Crest home which is conveniently located to UCR, shopping areas and close access to Freeway 91 and 60, parks and schools. Single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plus extra study room/office, which can be used as a bedroom.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1574 Prestwick Drive
1574 Prestwick Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1555 sqft
Located at the one of the few newer built area close to UCR. Close to community park. Easy access to Freeway 60 and 215. A few minutes to UCR and Canyon Crest Town Center. Great neighbor hood.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
592 Prospect Ave.
592 Prospect Avenue, Highgrove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1170 sqft
592 Prospect Ave. Available 08/01/20 Single Story 3bd/2ba Riverside Home in Large Lot - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home on an extra long lot of north Riverside.
Results within 5 miles of University
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
911 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mission style, near Trautwein Road and Mission Grove Parkway South. All units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Pool, gym and hot tub on site.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded appliances. Community includes a bark park, fitness facility and business center. Close to University of California, Riverside and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. Near I-215.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
75 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1160 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.
