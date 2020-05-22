All apartments in Riverside
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

The Hills At Quail Run

5059 Quail Run Rd · (951) 292-9193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA 92507
Canyon Crest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 159 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 069 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit 005 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 097 · Avail. now

$2,330

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hills At Quail Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
package receiving
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
internet access
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Riverside, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Canyon Crest, Riverside, with easy access to Sycamore Canyon and Central, The Hills at Quail Run is just minutes away from University of California Riverside, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Moreno Valley has to offer.

The Hills at Quail Run provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a dog park, 24-hour gym, sauna, and pool area with firepits.

Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Moreno Valley. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our co

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $450 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: $40/month per dog
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $90/month; Attached garage: included in select leases

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hills At Quail Run have any available units?
The Hills At Quail Run has 7 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hills At Quail Run have?
Some of The Hills At Quail Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hills At Quail Run currently offering any rent specials?
The Hills At Quail Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hills At Quail Run pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hills At Quail Run is pet friendly.
Does The Hills At Quail Run offer parking?
Yes, The Hills At Quail Run offers parking.
Does The Hills At Quail Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hills At Quail Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hills At Quail Run have a pool?
Yes, The Hills At Quail Run has a pool.
Does The Hills At Quail Run have accessible units?
Yes, The Hills At Quail Run has accessible units.
Does The Hills At Quail Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hills At Quail Run has units with dishwashers.
