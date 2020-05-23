Riverwalk Landing Apartments

Amenities
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Riverside, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Riverside, with easy access to Highway 91 and I-15, Riverwalk Landing is just minutes away from La Sierra University, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Corona has to offer.
Riverwalk Landing provides its residents a wide selection of unique two or three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a central A/C, children's playground, and private balcony/studio.
Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Corona. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don't just lease