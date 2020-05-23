All apartments in Riverside
Riverwalk Landing Apartments

4301 La Sierra Ave · (714) 248-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4301 La Sierra Ave, Riverside, CA 92505
La Sierra

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 833 sqft

Unit 03 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 833 sqft

Unit 31 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 833 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverwalk Landing Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
guest parking
hot tub
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Riverside, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Riverside, with easy access to Highway 91 and I-15, Riverwalk Landing is just minutes away from La Sierra University, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Corona has to offer.

Riverwalk Landing provides its residents a wide selection of unique two or three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a central A/C, children's playground, and private balcony/studio.

Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Corona. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don't just lease

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $47.50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (2 bedroom), $600 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
deposit: $400 per dog
rent: $40/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $350 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverwalk Landing Apartments have any available units?
Riverwalk Landing Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverwalk Landing Apartments have?
Some of Riverwalk Landing Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverwalk Landing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Riverwalk Landing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverwalk Landing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverwalk Landing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Riverwalk Landing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Riverwalk Landing Apartments offers parking.
Does Riverwalk Landing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverwalk Landing Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverwalk Landing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Riverwalk Landing Apartments has a pool.
Does Riverwalk Landing Apartments have accessible units?
No, Riverwalk Landing Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Riverwalk Landing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverwalk Landing Apartments has units with dishwashers.
