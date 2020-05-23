Riverwalk Landing Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub oven Property Amenities carport dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access online portal pet friendly gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance guest parking hot tub

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Riverside, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Riverside, with easy access to Highway 91 and I-15, Riverwalk Landing is just minutes away from La Sierra University, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Corona has to offer.



Riverwalk Landing provides its residents a wide selection of unique two or three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a central A/C, children's playground, and private balcony/studio.



Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Corona. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don't just lease