Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:34 PM

31871 Pleasant Glen Road

31871 Pleasant Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

31871 Pleasant Glen Road, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Robinson Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great family home with newer stone/tile floors downstairs, just painted and cleanup of yard ( 01/03/20) newer water saving turf in front an hardscaped in rear ( ready for buyer-new owners personal touches) - Great schools nearby (Public and private Santa Margarita High).
All bedrooms upstairs and down has a great flow and open feeling with High ceilings and a great Fireplace for viewing and enjoying those chilly nights.
The owner will Finance with 10% down plus carry interest only (approx $3300 interest/Ins +Tax and assoc a month) for 10 years and open to exchange for a portion of downpayment ( open to other Real Estate or even a luxury Car) - very sophisticated seller so submit ( also will help with 2nd Td if buyer can secure their own 1st TD. OR RENT a great property
Easy to buy and qualify property- cleaned,painted and ready for the next Family to enjoy.
Pictures up

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31871 Pleasant Glen Road have any available units?
31871 Pleasant Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 31871 Pleasant Glen Road have?
Some of 31871 Pleasant Glen Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31871 Pleasant Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
31871 Pleasant Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31871 Pleasant Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 31871 Pleasant Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 31871 Pleasant Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 31871 Pleasant Glen Road offers parking.
Does 31871 Pleasant Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31871 Pleasant Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31871 Pleasant Glen Road have a pool?
No, 31871 Pleasant Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 31871 Pleasant Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 31871 Pleasant Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31871 Pleasant Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31871 Pleasant Glen Road has units with dishwashers.
