31871 Pleasant Glen Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Great family home with newer stone/tile floors downstairs, just painted and cleanup of yard ( 01/03/20) newer water saving turf in front an hardscaped in rear ( ready for buyer-new owners personal touches) - Great schools nearby (Public and private Santa Margarita High).

All bedrooms upstairs and down has a great flow and open feeling with High ceilings and a great Fireplace for viewing and enjoying those chilly nights.

The owner will Finance with 10% down plus carry interest only (approx $3300 interest/Ins +Tax and assoc a month) for 10 years and open to exchange for a portion of downpayment ( open to other Real Estate or even a luxury Car) - very sophisticated seller so submit ( also will help with 2nd Td if buyer can secure their own 1st TD. OR RENT a great property

Easy to buy and qualify property- cleaned,painted and ready for the next Family to enjoy.

Pictures up