175 Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA with washer-dryer

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
14 Units Available
Robinson Ranch
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1021 sqft
This Cape Cod-style community features a range of layouts, including two-story townhomes. Roman soaking tubs, wood-burning fireplaces and stunning vaulted ceilings make each apartment feel like home. Complete with lit tennis court and clubhouse.
1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
14 Units Available
SAMLARC
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,742
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,792
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
15 Units Available
SAMLARC
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 32

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
SAMLARC
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
27 De Lino
27 De Lino, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
693 sqft
Available Now! - Condo For Rent in Rancho Santa Margarita - Take the virtual tour here https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3PWHCWXgXqb Welcome Home! Beautiful second floor unit for rent in the Belflora Community.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
39 Lobelia
39 Lobelia, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
922 sqft
Views! Views! View! Rancho Santa Margarita Condo For Rent - This darling two bedroom is available for rent July 1st! Located in the Brisa Del Lago community, the charming two bedroom condo has wonderful views from its balcony.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
SAMLARC
29 Via Contento
29 Via Contento, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2Bdrm Condo by Tijeras Creek Golf Course - Property Id: 308246 2BR / 2Ba 908ft2 available jun 27 application fee details: 35.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
2 Mandevilla
2 Mandevilla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1500 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
25 Roble
25 Roble, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
939 sqft
2 bed / 2 bath unit in RSM available June 1st!! - Just listed, and this will go quick!! Lower level condo available now in highly desirable Mission Courts neighborhood in central Rancho Santa Margarita near the Lake! This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
12 Via Prado
12 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
802 sqft
Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in RSM! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PwjHQwzLUkq Click link below for video tour. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBhOcgqIjLc To schedule showings: 1.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
49 Via Honrado
49 Via Honrado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Welcome home to this cozy and cute condo in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita, located within the Mission Courts development and across from the stunning lake and beach club.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
10 Gavilan
10 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
882 sqft
SUNNY UPPER LEVEL RSM CONDO - Lovely 2 bd/1 bath upper level condo in Las Flores II community. Great location near lake, restaurants, shopping . Living room with adjacent dining area. Kitchen with range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Dove Canyon
7 Briercliff
7 Briercliff, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3189 sqft
View 3D interactive walking tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nmMzvBCoHRs *Aprox $250/mo savings on electric bills from solar panels!!!* Spacious Westcliff estate in prestigious guard gated golf course community of Dove Canyon.

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
28 South Sepulveda
28 Sepulveda, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3046 sqft
** Virtual Tours Available! ** Stunning, large single family home offering 3046 sqft of spacious living! This home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
22 Calle del Mar
22 Calle Del Mar, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,544
1500 sqft
22 Calle del Mar Available 08/24/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in a Beautiful Neighborhood! - This charming two-story home is sure to please with its large, high ceiling living room and cozy fireplace for entertaining.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
82 Flor De Sol
82 Flor de Sol, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
737 sqft
Great floor plan, two bedroom, two bath, each with own bathrooms, just remodeled with upgraded vinyl /laminated flooring, Fresh paint, upgraded tub/shower with new enclosures, new vanities, fixtures, carpeted bedrooms, Granite counters, Full size
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Santa Margarita
1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Village
23396 Via Alondra
23396 Via Alondra, Coto de Caza, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,595
4392 sqft
Stylish Single Family Home, Two Story Five Bedroom/ Three and a half Bathrooms with fantastic views - Available Now! This 5-bedroom property offers great curb appeal with lush greenery and an extended driveway.

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Sunrise
25051 Amberwood
25051 Amberwood, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2264 sqft
Amazing Sunrise Ridge Two Story Home with Western Sunset Views located on Single-Loaded Cul-de-sac Street! Charming Gated Front Courtyard w/ Fountain enters to Inviting Living Room complimented by Wood Floors, Shutters and Vaulted Ceilings! Shows
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Santa Margarita
1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
43 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,865
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,703
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,982
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
29 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.

July 2020 Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report. Rancho Santa Margarita rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rancho Santa Margarita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Rancho Santa Margarita rents declined significantly over the past month

Rancho Santa Margarita rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rancho Santa Margarita stand at $2,033 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,612 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in November of last year. Rancho Santa Margarita's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rancho Santa Margarita, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Rancho Santa Margarita

    As rents have increased marginally in Rancho Santa Margarita, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Rancho Santa Margarita is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Rancho Santa Margarita's median two-bedroom rent of $2,612 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Rancho Santa Margarita's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Rancho Santa Margarita than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Rancho Santa Margarita is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

