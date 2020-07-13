eaves Santa Margarita

Lease Length: 2-12, 24 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, monkeys, ferrets, snakes, rabbits, livestock, reptiles
Parking Details: Surface Parking Lot: included in lease, Carport: included for A1 floor plan, detached garage: included in all floor plans except A1 floor plan.
Storage Details: Patio/ Balcony: included in select units,detached garage: included in all floor plans except A1 floor plan
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.