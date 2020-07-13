All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:52 PM

eaves Santa Margarita

111 Via Serena · (775) 204-2032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-229 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

Unit 001-77 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

Unit 001-310 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-72 · Avail. now

$2,008

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 907 sqft

Unit 001-52 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,008

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 907 sqft

Unit 001-3 · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 907 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from eaves Santa Margarita.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
business center
carport
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
Eaves Santa Margarita offers furnished and un-furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita. Our Orange County apartments are conveniently located within easy access of the 241 Corridor. Residents will also have access to an amazing array of shopping, dining and recreation venues that includes Ancient Peaks Winery, Wood Ranch BBQ and Grill, Pozo Saloon, Tutto Fresco, Tijeras Creek Golf Club and The Range.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12, 24 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, monkeys, ferrets, snakes, rabbits, livestock, reptiles
Parking Details: Surface Parking Lot: included in lease, Carport: included for A1 floor plan, detached garage: included in all floor plans except A1 floor plan.
Storage Details: Patio/ Balcony: included in select units,detached garage: included in all floor plans except A1 floor plan
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does eaves Santa Margarita have any available units?
eaves Santa Margarita has 15 units available starting at $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does eaves Santa Margarita have?
Some of eaves Santa Margarita's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is eaves Santa Margarita currently offering any rent specials?
eaves Santa Margarita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is eaves Santa Margarita pet-friendly?
Yes, eaves Santa Margarita is pet friendly.
Does eaves Santa Margarita offer parking?
Yes, eaves Santa Margarita offers parking.
Does eaves Santa Margarita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, eaves Santa Margarita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does eaves Santa Margarita have a pool?
Yes, eaves Santa Margarita has a pool.
Does eaves Santa Margarita have accessible units?
No, eaves Santa Margarita does not have accessible units.
Does eaves Santa Margarita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, eaves Santa Margarita has units with dishwashers.
