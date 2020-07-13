Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished range air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated in unit laundry Property Amenities bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed business center carport 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bike storage garage guest parking hot tub internet access package receiving pet friendly

Eaves Santa Margarita offers furnished and un-furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita. Our Orange County apartments are conveniently located within easy access of the 241 Corridor. Residents will also have access to an amazing array of shopping, dining and recreation venues that includes Ancient Peaks Winery, Wood Ranch BBQ and Grill, Pozo Saloon, Tutto Fresco, Tijeras Creek Golf Club and The Range.