124 Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA with garage

Want to live in a record holding city? Rancho Santa Margarita holds the record for the longest city name in California. The previous title-holder, La Canada Flintridge, slipped into second place when Rancho Santa Margarita was incorporated in 2000.

Rancho Santa Margarita is a new town in the rapidly growing region of Orange County, California. It's a planned community, which means there are plenty of shiny new apartment complexes, as well as all the amenities you would expect in a small city. You might think that such a new town would be lacking in character, but don't be so quick to judge. There's a strong community finding its feet here, and you won't have trouble finding community events to get involved in. In the summer, rock, soul and country music concerts are regularly held in Central Park, so you can live it up while watching the sun go down. Rancho Santa Margarita has a lot to offer, and you haven't even heard about the biggest attractions yet! The sunny climate and the incredibly beautiful surroundings are what draw many people to this Orange County city. So, if you do decide to move here, remember to get out of your smart new apartment every once in a while and enjoy the landscape. Go explore the Cleveland National Forest -- after all, it will be right on your doorstep.