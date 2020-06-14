Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

124 Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA with garage

Rancho Santa Margarita apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
SAMLARC
11 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,957
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
SAMLARC
14 Units Available
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Robinson Ranch
18 Units Available
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1021 sqft
This Cape Cod-style community features a range of layouts, including two-story townhomes. Roman soaking tubs, wood-burning fireplaces and stunning vaulted ceilings make each apartment feel like home. Complete with lit tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
SAMLARC
Contact for Availability
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
55 Tierra Seguro
55 Tierra Seguro, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1241 sqft
A must see! - This is a stunning condominium, int the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita (in the community of Tierra Seguro) It has vaulted ceilings with a wonderful skylight that gives the home a bright and spacious fell.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
2 Mandevilla
2 Mandevilla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
7 Briercliff
7 Briercliff, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3189 sqft
View 3D interactive walking tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nmMzvBCoHRs *Aprox $250/mo savings on electric bills from solar panels!!!* Spacious Westcliff estate in prestigious guard gated golf course community of Dove Canyon.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
14 Daylily
14 Daylily, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1325 sqft
Available Now is this beautiful two-story end unit home in the Mission Greens community! Walk into this 3 bedroom / 2.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
14 Sawmill
14 Sawmill, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3901 sqft
Perched above the green of the 14th hole, this premier lot boasts exceptional panoramic views.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
31 Santa Loretta
31 Santa Loretta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1027 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Corner Unit, with Direct Access Garage. Convenient location at Antonio Parkway and Coto De Caza Drive. Highly coveted Casifina homes with open floor plans, soaring ceilings, and many upgrades throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
3 Blue Oak
3 Blue Oak, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
847 sqft
Truly a great find! This 2 bedroom 2 full bath lower level property is located in the prestigious Mission Courts Community.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
28 South Sepulveda
28 Sepulveda, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3046 sqft
** Virtual Tours Available! ** Stunning, large single family home offering 3046 sqft of spacious living! This home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
13 Via Ermitas
13 Via Ermitas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Gorgeous ground floor, single story condo looks like a model home. Quiet location backs to tree-lined green belt leading to Tijeras Creek Golf Course. Patio with natural gas BBQ and outdoor storage closet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
31 Vía Lavendera - 1
31 Via Lavendera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1066 sqft
VERY NICE GROUND LEVEL UNIT BRISA DEL LAGO.DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE.WASHER/DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.ALSO THIS UNIT HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS.THIS UNIT WILL NOT LAST LONG. VERY NICE GROUND LEVEL UNIT BRISA DEL LAGO.DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
183 Montana Del Lago Drive
183 Montana del Lago Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1440 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - Welcome To Montana Del Lago - Lake Front Community, Lake View, Mountain View, Pool View, Former Model Home, 2 Master Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
121 Via Contento
121 Via Contento, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
908 sqft
Welcome home to 121 Via Contento. This incredible end unit 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is located in the beautiful Tijeras Creek Villas complex. The carriage unit condo is about 908 Sq ft and features a 1 car detached garage under the unit.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
6 Vista La Cuesta
6 Vista La Cuesta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1345 sqft
1 of only 4 units in the community w/lake view. Well-appointed floor plan features a spacious living room w/vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting & FP.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
59 Timbre
59 Timbre, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
A beautiful development in Rancho Santa Margarita, close to the toll road and Mission Viejo. Single story, 2 bedroom, 2 baths, upgraded flooring, granite counters in the kitchen, 1 garage next to the front door.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
2 Lawnridge
2 Lawnridge, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3019 sqft
One of the best lots in Dove Canyon! Ready to move in. This 5 bedroom home is located on a flag lot at the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
17 Vista Colinas
17 Vista Colinas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1004 sqft
YOU WILL LOVE this 2 bed/2 bath Condo located in the highly desirable Vista La Cuesta Community, just steps from RSM Lake, the Beach Club & Lagoon & O'Neill Park! This upper level END UNIT has a private outdoor patio perfect for relaxing, dining &

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
61 Pasto Rico
61 Pasto Rico, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1032 sqft
A courtyard entrance leads to a beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1033 Sq. Ft., carriage unit home.

1 of 25

Last updated March 14 at 07:04pm
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
12 Vista Sierra
12 Vista Sierra, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1004 sqft
Completely remodeled with newer flooring, updated cabinets, granite counters, and updated bathrooms and located in the desirable Vista La Cuesta community in Rancho Santa Margarita. This property offers ultimate relaxation and comfort.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Santa Margarita
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
$
Madrid Apartments
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palmia
1 Unit Available
21315 Cancun
21315 Cancun, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1332 sqft
PALMIA, a retirement community like no other. One occupant must be at least 55 years of age and no one in the household may be less than 45 years of age. A sought after Villas 1 beauty with 2/2 plus an office/den.
City Guide for Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Want to live in a record holding city? Rancho Santa Margarita holds the record for the longest city name in California. The previous title-holder, La Canada Flintridge, slipped into second place when Rancho Santa Margarita was incorporated in 2000.

Rancho Santa Margarita is a new town in the rapidly growing region of Orange County, California. It's a planned community, which means there are plenty of shiny new apartment complexes, as well as all the amenities you would expect in a small city. You might think that such a new town would be lacking in character, but don't be so quick to judge. There's a strong community finding its feet here, and you won't have trouble finding community events to get involved in. In the summer, rock, soul and country music concerts are regularly held in Central Park, so you can live it up while watching the sun go down. Rancho Santa Margarita has a lot to offer, and you haven't even heard about the biggest attractions yet! The sunny climate and the incredibly beautiful surroundings are what draw many people to this Orange County city. So, if you do decide to move here, remember to get out of your smart new apartment every once in a while and enjoy the landscape. Go explore the Cleveland National Forest -- after all, it will be right on your doorstep. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Rancho Santa Margarita apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

