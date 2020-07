Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court bbq/grill car wash area internet access

At Skyview Apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA , enjoy stunning views of the Saddleback Mountains. Our convenient location means easy access to shopping, entertainment, dining and freeways 241, 261 and 133. Our newly renovated homes feature stainless steel appliances, sleek white kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, walk-in closets, private, detached garage and large patio and/or balcony space with full-size washer/dryer. Enjoy our pool, spa and fitness center plus the activities that come with your access to the Rancho Santa Margarita Beach Club and lake, as well as nearby recreational facilities, including tennis courts, hiking trails and swimming pools.