Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
167 Apartments for rent in SAMLARC, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
13 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,742
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,852
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
71 Gaviota
71 Gaviota, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
618 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upstairs Condo, in the sought after Las Flores Tract. Enter up the stips through the gate. Lovely porch area. Enter into the this Light and Bright home with tile flooring, Fireplace and
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
27 De Lino
27 De Lino, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
693 sqft
1Bed/1Bath Condo For Rent in Rancho Santa Margarita - Available Now! - Take the virtual tour here https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3PWHCWXgXqb Welcome Home! Beautiful second floor unit for rent in the Belflora Community.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
39 Lobelia
39 Lobelia, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
922 sqft
Views! Views! View! Rancho Santa Margarita Condo For Rent - This darling two bedroom is available for rent July 1st! Located in the Brisa Del Lago community, the charming two bedroom condo has wonderful views from its balcony.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
25 Roble
25 Roble, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
939 sqft
2 bed / 2 bath unit in RSM available June 1st!! - Just listed, and this will go quick!! Lower level condo available now in highly desirable Mission Courts neighborhood in central Rancho Santa Margarita near the Lake! This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
241 Pasto Rico
241 Pasto Rico, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1033 sqft
2 Master Bedrooms Up, Great Living Down! - Located in one of RSM's most desirable neighborhoods, this townhome's open living space downstairs and dual masters upstairs may be just what you're looking for! The living room offers a cozy fireplace,
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Via Prado
12 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
802 sqft
Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in RSM! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PwjHQwzLUkq Click link below for video tour. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBhOcgqIjLc To schedule showings: 1.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
40 Via Tronido
40 Via Tronido, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2152 sqft
Beautiful Melinda Heights 4 Bedroom home with a city and mountain view. Large private back yard that has a fire pit, a built in BBQ and plenty of patio and grass area for entertaining.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
158 Via Vicini
158 Via Vicini, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1429 sqft
One of the best locations in Terracina. Spacious end unit with extra large patio off of living area.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
52 El Corazon
52 El Corazon, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1370 sqft
Welcome home to the desirable community of Los Paseos. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom home is ready for you to move in.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
10 Campamento
10 Campamento, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1700 sqft
Light and Bright wonderfull home in Desirable Melinda Heights with Great Location Offers 4 Bedrooms,2.5 Baths, 3 car Garage, Inside Laundry and very Nice Large Backyard.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
31 Santa Loretta
31 Santa Loretta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1027 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Corner (Upper) Unit, with Direct Access Garage. Convenient location at Antonio Parkway and Coto De Caza Drive. Highly coveted Casifina homes with open floor plans, soaring ceilings, and many upgrades throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
49 Via Honrado
49 Via Honrado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Welcome home to this cozy and cute condo in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita, located within the Mission Courts development and across from the stunning lake and beach club.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Gavilan
10 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
882 sqft
SUNNY UPPER LEVEL RSM CONDO - Lovely 2 bd/1 bath upper level condo in Las Flores II community. Great location near lake, restaurants, shopping . Living room with adjacent dining area. Kitchen with range, dishwasher and refrigerator.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
14 Daylily
14 Daylily, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1325 sqft
Available Now is this beautiful two-story end unit home in the Mission Greens community! Walk into this 3 bedroom / 2.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
28 South Sepulveda
28 Sepulveda, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3046 sqft
** Virtual Tours Available! ** Stunning, large single family home offering 3046 sqft of spacious living! This home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
61 Pasto Rico
61 Pasto Rico, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1032 sqft
A courtyard entrance leads to a beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1033 Sq. Ft., carriage unit home.
1 of 25
Last updated March 14 at 07:04pm
1 Unit Available
12 Vista Sierra
12 Vista Sierra, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1004 sqft
Completely remodeled with newer flooring, updated cabinets, granite counters, and updated bathrooms and located in the desirable Vista La Cuesta community in Rancho Santa Margarita. This property offers ultimate relaxation and comfort.
1 of 23
Last updated December 16 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
30 Cascada
30 Cascada, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1777 sqft
-Welcome home to the desirable community of Tierra Linda. This gorgeous home with a beautiful golf course views is ready for you to move in. Loca-ted at the end of a cul-de-sac with a full driveway you'll feel like you are in a detached home.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Calle del Mar
22 Calle Del Mar, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,544
1500 sqft
22 Calle del Mar Available 08/24/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in a Beautiful Neighborhood! - This charming two-story home is sure to please with its large, high ceiling living room and cozy fireplace for entertaining.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
51 Leonado
51 Leonado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1049 sqft
Charming end unit on the top level of a sought after RSM community. Enter this property by way of a spacious front patio that looks over the neighborhood. The living space is open with lots of bright light.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
119 Via Vicini
119 Via Vicini, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1473 sqft
Three bedrooms PLUS LOFT home in TERRACINA! Order the moving truck, because once you view this beauty you will be sold! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. As you enter you will notice an open living area bathed in natural light.
