Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center carport internet access smoke-free community

The Highlands, a distinctive apartment community in Rancho Santa Margarita, sits among the rolling hills of Trabuco Canyon. Choose your new home from our elegant, newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments, lofts, and townhomes. The open-concept apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, central heating and A/C, designer countertops, wood-burning fireplaces, oversized tubs, spacious walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer connections, and private entries. As a resident, have convenient access to the best dining, shopping, and outdoor activities in Rancho Santa Margarita.