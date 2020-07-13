Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed internet access pet friendly cats allowed garage parking cc payments e-payments fire pit

Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks. With everything, Old Town has to offer the decision of whether to go out or stay in has never been more difficult. The Avila community is welcoming and warm, bringing new life to this incredible location. Merging classic Spanish-style architecture with the modern Mediterranean, Avila incorporates an old world aesthetic in an authentic way. This new kid on the block also just happens to be the coolest, with unique, funky elements that give it a youthful vibe. From customized co-working spaces to a bright, airy arcade, this is an environment that residents will want to come home to, not to mention a great place for get-togethers.