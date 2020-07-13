All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita

Open Now until 6pm
22751 El Prado · (714) 274-6705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$1,794

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

A2-1

$1,820

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

A3-1

$2,090

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

2 Bedrooms

B2-1

$2,112

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

B3-1

$2,193

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

B1-1

$2,262

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
cats allowed
garage
parking
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks. With everything, Old Town has to offer the decision of whether to go out or stay in has never been more difficult. The Avila community is welcoming and warm, bringing new life to this incredible location. Merging classic Spanish-style architecture with the modern Mediterranean, Avila incorporates an old world aesthetic in an authentic way. This new kid on the block also just happens to be the coolest, with unique, funky elements that give it a youthful vibe. From customized co-working spaces to a bright, airy arcade, this is an environment that residents will want to come home to, not to mention a great place for get-togethers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other. 1 parking space for a studio or 1-bedroom and a tandem space for 2-bedrooms. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita have any available units?
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,794 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,112. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita have?
Some of Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita currently offering any rent specials?
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita pet-friendly?
Yes, Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita is pet friendly.
Does Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita offer parking?
Yes, Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita offers parking.
Does Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita have a pool?
Yes, Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita has a pool.
Does Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita have accessible units?
No, Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita does not have accessible units.
Does Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita has units with dishwashers.
