Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
21711 Honeysuckle Street
21711 Honeysuckle Street

21711 Honeysuckle Street · No Longer Available
Rancho Santa Margarita
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
Location

21711 Honeysuckle Street, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Walden

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Elegant executive home in the exclusive gated enclave of Walden offering stunning mountain & foothill views!!! Custom travertine & wood floors, soaring two story ceilings, ample windows and an amazing floorplan makes this home perfect for entertaining family & friends. The family room with stunning fireplace & formal dining room are inviting & dramatic. The large, remodeled, gourmet kitchen features built-in refrigerator & freezer, white cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry, large center island & breakfast nook. The adjoining family room showcases a lovely stacked stone fireplace. The downstairs ensuite bedroom with bath is perfect for a home office, family member or guests. Enjoy greenbelt views from your spacious, private master bedroom suite which features a cozy dual-sided fireplace and deck. Unwind in the jetted bathtub complete with fireplace in the generous master bath with walk-in closet. Down the hall, the two additional bedrooms are separated by a 5 piece bath. The 5th bedroom with double doors is currently used a game room. Relax in your spacious, serene, pool-sized back yard with built-in bar-b-que, fire table, fruit trees, pergola & greenbelt views. Garage offers plenty of storage with built-in cabinets. Enjoy the wonderful Walden community of only 113 homes with private fishing pond, community pool, playground & private access to Robinson Elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21711 Honeysuckle Street have any available units?
21711 Honeysuckle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 21711 Honeysuckle Street have?
Some of 21711 Honeysuckle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21711 Honeysuckle Street currently offering any rent specials?
21711 Honeysuckle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21711 Honeysuckle Street pet-friendly?
No, 21711 Honeysuckle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 21711 Honeysuckle Street offer parking?
Yes, 21711 Honeysuckle Street offers parking.
Does 21711 Honeysuckle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21711 Honeysuckle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21711 Honeysuckle Street have a pool?
Yes, 21711 Honeysuckle Street has a pool.
Does 21711 Honeysuckle Street have accessible units?
No, 21711 Honeysuckle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21711 Honeysuckle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21711 Honeysuckle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
