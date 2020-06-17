21711 Honeysuckle Street

Amenities

Elegant executive home in the exclusive gated enclave of Walden offering stunning mountain & foothill views!!! Custom travertine & wood floors, soaring two story ceilings, ample windows and an amazing floorplan makes this home perfect for entertaining family & friends. The family room with stunning fireplace & formal dining room are inviting & dramatic. The large, remodeled, gourmet kitchen features built-in refrigerator & freezer, white cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry, large center island & breakfast nook. The adjoining family room showcases a lovely stacked stone fireplace. The downstairs ensuite bedroom with bath is perfect for a home office, family member or guests. Enjoy greenbelt views from your spacious, private master bedroom suite which features a cozy dual-sided fireplace and deck. Unwind in the jetted bathtub complete with fireplace in the generous master bath with walk-in closet. Down the hall, the two additional bedrooms are separated by a 5 piece bath. The 5th bedroom with double doors is currently used a game room. Relax in your spacious, serene, pool-sized back yard with built-in bar-b-que, fire table, fruit trees, pergola & greenbelt views. Garage offers plenty of storage with built-in cabinets. Enjoy the wonderful Walden community of only 113 homes with private fishing pond, community pool, playground & private access to Robinson Elementary school.