12 Piedmont

Here is a beautiful single family residence in the prestigious Dove Canyon gated community. This QUIET 4 bed 3.5 bath 3 car garage home provides approx 3539 sq ft of living space. The downstairs living areas flow into one another and upstairs is where the bedrooms are tucked in each corner of the home. You can enter this stunning home through a foyer or one of the two attached garages. In the updated kitchen you will find granite countertops,a built in Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer,Frigidaire double oven,microwave and cooktop along with a KitchenAide dishwasher. Enjoy the wrap around fireplace while you're in the living room or the family room that has Koa hardwood floors. The master suite has a retreat area and a spa-like bathroom with a glass enclosed shower,tub and a dual vanity that leads right into a spacious master closet. Two of the four bedrooms are down a hall from the master suite that share one bathroom. One of the four bedrooms is set up perfectly for a guest-it has its own bathroom and balcony with a view of Saddleback Mountain. In the backyard you will be able to enjoy a soak in the jacuzzi or swim laps in the private pool with no one behind you except the Cleveland National Forest. Amenities of the community include basketball court,playground,tennis courts,community pool & hiking/cycling trails. There are membership opportunities at the private Dove Canyon Golf Club that is a 18 hole Jack Nicklaus signature golf course.