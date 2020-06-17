All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
12 Piedmont

12 Piedmont · No Longer Available
Location

12 Piedmont, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Here is a beautiful single family residence in the prestigious Dove Canyon gated community. This QUIET 4 bed 3.5 bath 3 car garage home provides approx 3539 sq ft of living space. The downstairs living areas flow into one another and upstairs is where the bedrooms are tucked in each corner of the home. You can enter this stunning home through a foyer or one of the two attached garages. In the updated kitchen you will find granite countertops,a built in Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer,Frigidaire double oven,microwave and cooktop along with a KitchenAide dishwasher. Enjoy the wrap around fireplace while you're in the living room or the family room that has Koa hardwood floors. The master suite has a retreat area and a spa-like bathroom with a glass enclosed shower,tub and a dual vanity that leads right into a spacious master closet. Two of the four bedrooms are down a hall from the master suite that share one bathroom. One of the four bedrooms is set up perfectly for a guest-it has its own bathroom and balcony with a view of Saddleback Mountain. In the backyard you will be able to enjoy a soak in the jacuzzi or swim laps in the private pool with no one behind you except the Cleveland National Forest. Amenities of the community include basketball court,playground,tennis courts,community pool & hiking/cycling trails. There are membership opportunities at the private Dove Canyon Golf Club that is a 18 hole Jack Nicklaus signature golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Piedmont have any available units?
12 Piedmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Piedmont have?
Some of 12 Piedmont's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Piedmont currently offering any rent specials?
12 Piedmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Piedmont pet-friendly?
No, 12 Piedmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 12 Piedmont offer parking?
Yes, 12 Piedmont offers parking.
Does 12 Piedmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Piedmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Piedmont have a pool?
Yes, 12 Piedmont has a pool.
Does 12 Piedmont have accessible units?
No, 12 Piedmont does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Piedmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Piedmont has units with dishwashers.
