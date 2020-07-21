All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated February 3 2020 at 2:31 AM

11 Midlothian

11 Midlothian · No Longer Available
Location

11 Midlothian, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
PRETTY MUCH NEW!!!! This GORGEOUS 4 bed / 2.5 bath has been remodeled inside and out is located in the prestigious Dove Canyon Community. When you walk in you will immediately notice the new flooring and paint throughout. The kitchen was redesigned with new counters and cabinets, all new stainless-steel appliances and light fixtures and the addition of a large functional island. This open floor plan creates a great entertaining space. Upstairs all bedrooms have new ceiling fans and light fixtures, both bathrooms have been renovated. The master features a beautiful barndoor which separates the bedroom from the bath, a walk-in closet, dual sinks and new vanity. In the backyard you get the quietly relax and enjoy the views of the beautiful mountains. This gated community features parks, pool and tennis courts if you wish you can join the Dove Canyon County Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Midlothian have any available units?
11 Midlothian doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Midlothian have?
Some of 11 Midlothian's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Midlothian currently offering any rent specials?
11 Midlothian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Midlothian pet-friendly?
No, 11 Midlothian is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 11 Midlothian offer parking?
No, 11 Midlothian does not offer parking.
Does 11 Midlothian have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Midlothian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Midlothian have a pool?
Yes, 11 Midlothian has a pool.
Does 11 Midlothian have accessible units?
No, 11 Midlothian does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Midlothian have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Midlothian does not have units with dishwashers.
