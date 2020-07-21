11 Midlothian

Amenities

PRETTY MUCH NEW!!!! This GORGEOUS 4 bed / 2.5 bath has been remodeled inside and out is located in the prestigious Dove Canyon Community. When you walk in you will immediately notice the new flooring and paint throughout. The kitchen was redesigned with new counters and cabinets, all new stainless-steel appliances and light fixtures and the addition of a large functional island. This open floor plan creates a great entertaining space. Upstairs all bedrooms have new ceiling fans and light fixtures, both bathrooms have been renovated. The master features a beautiful barndoor which separates the bedroom from the bath, a walk-in closet, dual sinks and new vanity. In the backyard you get the quietly relax and enjoy the views of the beautiful mountains. This gated community features parks, pool and tennis courts if you wish you can join the Dove Canyon County Club.