Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:27 AM

13202 Highlands Ranch Rd

13202 Highlands Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

13202 Highlands Ranch Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13202 Highlands Ranch Rd have any available units?
13202 Highlands Ranch Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13202 Highlands Ranch Rd have?
Some of 13202 Highlands Ranch Rd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13202 Highlands Ranch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13202 Highlands Ranch Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13202 Highlands Ranch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 13202 Highlands Ranch Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 13202 Highlands Ranch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13202 Highlands Ranch Rd offers parking.
Does 13202 Highlands Ranch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13202 Highlands Ranch Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13202 Highlands Ranch Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13202 Highlands Ranch Rd has a pool.
Does 13202 Highlands Ranch Rd have accessible units?
No, 13202 Highlands Ranch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13202 Highlands Ranch Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13202 Highlands Ranch Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 13202 Highlands Ranch Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 13202 Highlands Ranch Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
