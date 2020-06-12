/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:45 PM
188 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Poway, CA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Poway
16 Units Available
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1040 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poway
1 Unit Available
15121 Espola Rd
15121 Espola Road, Poway, CA
Unique- Ranch Style Home w/ Industrial Garage/Storage! MUST SEE!!! - 15121 Espola Rd. is located in a highly desirable county, Poway. This Ranch style home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, wood flooring, and a large fenced in yard.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poway
1 Unit Available
14175 Biscayne Place
14175 Biscayne Place, Poway, CA
Tuscan Style Luxury Home - The Heritage Poway - This home is a must see opportunity to rent a custom and exquisitely appointed private resort style estate overlooking the fairways of Madera Golf Course in the prestigious gated community "The
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Poway
1 Unit Available
12627 Orohaven Ln
12627 Orohaven Lane, Poway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1089 sqft
This home is located in the heart of Poway on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Take advantage of Poway's award winning schools and shopping & dining on Poway Road just blocks away. The home is loaded with character including parquet wood flooring.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Poway
1 Unit Available
13672 Quiet Hills Dr
13672 Quiet Hills Drive, Poway, CA
Pet friendly.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Poway
1 Unit Available
15855 Riparian Rd
15855 Riparian Road, Poway, CA
Private yard, peaceful views, greenery and 2 large orange trees, inviting pool/spa. 4br/3ba, single level ranch with open floor plan, volume ceilings, wet bar, water softener system, 3 car garage and solar electricity for lower utility costs.
1 of 34
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Poway
1 Unit Available
14212 Sandhill Road
14212 Sandhill Road, Poway, CA
14212 Sandhill Road Available 06/20/20 Your own Private Oasis in Bridlewood/Lakeside - POWAY. 5/3, 3071 sq. ft. - Be prepared for a stunning outlook when you enter this luxury home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Poway
1 Unit Available
15195 Saddlebrook Ln
15195 Saddlebrook Lane, Poway, CA
Extraordinary Single Level McCullough-Ames Estate. Expansive Kitchen & Family Room will be the center of all entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Poway
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Rancho Penasquitos
15 Units Available
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Sabre Springs
Contact for Availability
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evening Creek Condominium Rentals in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
14568 Rutledge Sq.
14568 Rutledge Square, San Diego, CA
14568 Rutledge Sq. Available 07/06/20 Gated Carmel Mountain Ranch Home - Gated Carmel Mountain Ranch Home with upgrades throughout and no home behind. Bright spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5
12037 Tivoli Park Row, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1341 sqft
Carmel Mountian Condo - 2 Bed w/loft ,Updated with garage, fireplace, laundry- Available Now! - - Quiet and Serene complex , centrally located, great location - 3rd bed is not enclosed it is a 2nd story loft that can be used for Bed, Office, Or Den
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
17776 Corte Barquero
17776 Corte Barquero, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1935 sqft
Spacious Home Nestled in 55+ Oaks North - This is a a 55+ only community. You'll love the peacefulness of this home and enjoy this dreamy private back yard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
14146 Capewood Lane
14146 Capewood Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1996 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious House in Carmel Mountain Ranch - Property Id: 280950 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 1996 Square Ft home with vaulted ceilings in GREAT Neighborhood. New Appliances and brand new A/C unit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Penasquitos
1 Unit Available
11008 Via San Marcos
11008 Via San Marco, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1218 sqft
11008 Via San Marcos Available 07/31/20 3 bedroom 1.5 bath RANCHO PENASQUITOS CONDO - THIS CONDO IS IN RANCHO PENASQUITOS NOT NORTHPARK!!! Sorry, Zillow's location is very off. MUST HAVE 600 CREDIT SCORE AND MAKE 2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
14756 Carmel Ridge Rd
14756 Carmel Ridge Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1505 sqft
Upgraded 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Poway School District - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 2 Story House. House sits on golf course. Nice backyard. Gardener Included. Close to shopping, freeways, parks, and Poway schools.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
14104 Stoney Gate Place
14104 Stoney Gate Place, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1539 sqft
14104 Stoney Gate Place Available 06/22/20 Carmel Mountain Ranch - Golf Course View - - Two Story House - 3 Br, 2.5 BA, 1539 S.F.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
12138 Wooded Vista Lane
12138 Wooded Vista Lane, San Diego, CA
This spacious 2-story Hillsboro home in Sabre Springs has central A/C, 2523 sq. ft., a 3-car attached garage and bonus room/office with beautiful hardwood built-ins, including computer station, hutches, bookcases and file drawers.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
10964 Serafina Lane
10964 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1267 sqft
Don't miss this amazing 3 bedroom 2Ba condo located in the resort like community of Savannah Terrace. Walk into the large open concept living room that features a fireplace and lots of natural light.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
11520 Creekstone Lane
11520 Creekstone Lane, San Diego, CA
The fantastic home is in Sabre Springs Morningside Community! Wonderful Open floor plan with lot of sunlight throughout the day.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
10943 Shy Bird Lane
10943 Shy Bird Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1677 sqft
Single story on a quiet street with expanded family room and remodeled kitchen with leatherette granite counters and back splash. High end stainless steel appliances. Built-in's. 2 car attached garage. Living room with gas fireplace.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
11189 Morning Creek Drive
11189 Morning Creek South Drive, San Diego, CA
Available July 1st! Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home In Sabre Springs @ The Top Of The Hill. Great Family Community In Award Winning Poway Unified Schools w/ Morning Creek Elementary School Just One Block Away.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
13518 Tradition St
13518 Tradition Street, San Diego, CA
4Br 3 baths 3 car garage lovely house WITH POOL.Granite kitchen with cabinets.Stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range plus Washer & Dryer.Vaulted ceilings.1 bedrrom and 1 full btah downstairs.Fully fenced back yard with modern pool/spa.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
13683 Essence Rd
13683 Essence Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1831 sqft
Charming 3 Br House plus loft/office 2.5 baths ,Lovely private pool,Fully fenced back yard.Granite kitchen with designer cabinets.Washer/dryer included.Upgraded home in CarmelMountain area.Premium artificial waterless turf to saver you utilities.
Similar Pages
Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPoway 3 BedroomsPoway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Garage
Poway Apartments with GymPoway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPoway Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPoway Apartments with ParkingPoway Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA