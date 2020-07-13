Apartment List
119 Apartments for rent in Poway, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Poway apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
13 Units Available
Poway
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,703
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1040 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
4 Units Available
Poway
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,744
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
920 sqft
Residential community with swimming pool, hot tub and gym, as well as on-site laundry. Units feature plenty of extra storage, walk-in closets and stainless steel fixtures. Credit card accepted for rent.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
4 Units Available
Poway
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
975 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with large kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a grilling station, playground and laundry center on-site. Near Poway Community Park. Close to I-15.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
6 Units Available
Poway
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Near Poway Road, I-15, and Carmel Mountain Ranch Golf Course. On-site amenities include laundry facilities and pool. Cable-ready apartments feature dining room, walk-in closets, a balcony or yard, heating, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
2 Units Available
Poway
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled along Old Pomerado Road for easy access to hiking. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms with open floor plans. Community includes on-site laundry facilities and assigned covered parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
Poway
Elán Poway Hills Apartments
13635 Cynthia Lane, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with landscaped grounds located close to shopping, schools, local museums and parks. Units have open floor plans and come in a variety of layouts. Community features on-site maintenance.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Poway
15157 Crocker Rd
15157 Crocker Road, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3090 sqft
Beautiful Home with Over 2 Acre Lot and Solar - Lots of privacy and no neighbors close by. Fantastic 2 story home with vaulted cielings, leaded glass double door entry and large chandelier.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Poway
13208 Tining Drive
13208 Tining Drive, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2838 sqft
13208 Tining Drive Available 08/05/20 13208 Tining Drive ~ CUL-DE-SAC! Panoramic Views! Granny Flat! - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom + 1 office/den, 3 bathroom, 2,838 square foot home in North Poway.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Poway
12627 Orohaven Ln
12627 Orohaven Lane, Poway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1089 sqft
This home is located in the heart of Poway on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Take advantage of Poway's award winning schools and shopping & dining on Poway Road just blocks away. The home is loaded with character including parquet wood flooring.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Poway
12878 Carriage Heights Way
12878 Carriage Heights Way, Poway, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1034 sqft
2 bedroom end unit townhouse - Here is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome with a 2 car garage. 1034 sq ft condo that is open and bright. Located centrally in Poway with easy access to all. Unit comes with rear patio area and front balcony.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Poway
13616 Valle De Lobo Way
13616 Valle De Lobo Way, Poway, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1659 sqft
Fantastic 2Br/2.5Ba Upgraded Townhome In Stoneridge Chateaus - Fantastic 2Br/2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Poway
11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200
11674 Creek Road, Poway, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4600 sqft
Country Setting in Scripps Ranch 5BR 4.5BA House on Large Woodsy Lot - **Just Listed** Beautiful, secluded, 4600sq. ft. 5BD 4.5BA House located on the border of Poway and Scripps Ranch on a large wooded lot with quiet gentle stream, lots of trees.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Poway
15855 Riparian Rd
15855 Riparian Road, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2615 sqft
Private yard, peaceful views, greenery and 2 large orange trees, inviting pool/spa. 4br/3ba, single level ranch with open floor plan, volume ceilings, wet bar, water softener system, 3 car garage and solar electricity for lower utility costs.

1 of 34

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Poway
14212 Sandhill Road
14212 Sandhill Road, Poway, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
3071 sqft
14212 Sandhill Road Available 06/20/20 Your own Private Oasis in Bridlewood/Lakeside - POWAY. 5/3, 3071 sq. ft. - Be prepared for a stunning outlook when you enter this luxury home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Poway
15195 Saddlebrook Ln
15195 Saddlebrook Lane, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
5750 sqft
Extraordinary Single Level McCullough-Ames Estate. Expansive Kitchen & Family Room will be the center of all entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Poway
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
12 Units Available
Sabre Springs
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,957
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
918 sqft
Luxury community on an 800-acre preserved nature area with trails. On-site amenities include a pool, sauna, hot tub and gym. Top-notch interiors with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
15 Units Available
Carmel Mountain
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
11 Units Available
Rancho Penasquitos
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,171
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 03:14pm
8 Units Available
Rancho Bernardo
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,966
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Sabre Springs
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evening Creek Condominium Rentals in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sabre Springs
10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina
10850 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1052 sqft
2BD 2BA Condo in Savannah Terrace of Sabre Springs - Located in the Poway School District in the community of Sabre Springs with convenient access to I-15, Downtown Poway and Carmel Mountain Ranch this spacious upper corner unit offers 2 bedrooms

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Sabre Springs
12138 Wooded Vista Lane
12138 Wooded Vista Lane, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2523 sqft
This spacious 2-story Hillsboro home in Sabre Springs has central A/C, 2523 sq. ft., a 3-car attached garage and bonus room/office with beautiful hardwood built-ins, including computer station, hutches, bookcases and file drawers.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Bernardo
12043 Alta Carmel Ct. #121
12043 Alta Carmel Court, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
906 sqft
12043 Alta Carmel Ct. #121 Available 08/24/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Il Palio Complex - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Il Palio Complex in Carmel Mountain Ranch.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Bernardo
12119 Callado Road-1
12119 Callado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
This wonderful, furnished 2BR home was renovated by the owner who acquired it from his father and has opted to keep it as a place for his (and other families) to gather and connect. Fully renovated in 2018 with updated kitchen and bathrooms.
City Guide for Poway, CA

"One more minute, the beaches San Diego, One more minute! Yeah one more minute, the beaches Mexico, One more minute! Yeah one more minute, we kick it back poolside, One more minute, we're down by the Oceanside." - "One More Minute" by Authority Zero

Poway is a city of 47,811 people. It's located in San Diego County. But don't be fooled; this isn't exactly a coastal community. It's a little bit inland, which means you'll have to drive a whole 30 minutes to get to Carlsbad, La Jolla, Oceanside or any of the other little cities near the beach. If this doesn't exactly deter you from looking for property rentals in Poway, you're certainly not alone. Once you get to know a bit more about this city, you should start your search for places for rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Poway, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Poway apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

