luxury apartments
8 Luxury Apartments for rent in Poway, CA
Poway
15195 Saddlebrook Ln
15195 Saddlebrook Lane, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
5750 sqft
Extraordinary Single Level McCullough-Ames Estate. Expansive Kitchen & Family Room will be the center of all entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Poway
Black Mountain Ranch
7844 Sendero Angelica
7844 Sendero Angelica, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$13,900
6136 sqft
Single level home with lovely hardwood and stone flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Poway
18441 Via Ambiente
18441 Via Ambiente, San Diego County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
12156 sqft
Fully Furnished Chateau with panoramic ocean views from Santa Catalina to Mexico. Newly decorated live in and out over 12,000 sq ft home with car courtyard and 2 double tandem and 2 double single garages.
Fairbanks Ranch
15608 Via De Santa Fe
15608 Via De Santa Fe, Fairbanks Ranch, CA
7 Bedrooms
$16,900
7010 sqft
Gorgeous Private Estate in Private gated community enclave of Rancho Santa Fe meadows. 4.
Fairbanks Ranch
6197 Calle Valencia
6197 Calle Valencia, Fairbanks Ranch, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
7124 sqft
See Supplemental Remarks for Full Property Description.
7732 Camino de Arriba
7732 Camino De Arriba, San Diego County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
5267 sqft
THIS IS A NO ANIMAL, NO SMOKING 12-month rental: This beautiful Mediterranean, perched hillside in Cielo, features soaring ceilings, formal living and dining rooms, spectacular cook's kitchen open to breakfast and great rooms, private master retreat
Rancho Santa Fe
6115 Mimulus
6115 Mimulus, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
10375 sqft
See Virtual Tour Link. Escape to a private, lushly landscaped all fenced and gated 2.1 acre oasis, where one can enjoy the beauty found at this prime Rancho Santa Fe Covenant location.
Rancho Santa Fe
16534 La Gracia
16534 La Gracia, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
7881 sqft
Interior remodel just completed!! Stunning Rancho Santa Fe Estate within easy walking distance to the village and school. There are 5 ensuite bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths in this 7,881 sq. ft home.
