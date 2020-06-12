/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
116 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Poway, CA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Poway
5 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place, Poway, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
920 sqft
Residential community with swimming pool, hot tub and gym, as well as on-site laundry. Units feature plenty of extra storage, walk-in closets and stainless steel fixtures. Credit card accepted for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Poway
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Rancho Penasquitos
16 Units Available
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,676
1227 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Carmel Mountain
17 Units Available
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Sabre Springs
13 Units Available
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
918 sqft
Luxury community on an 800-acre preserved nature area with trails. On-site amenities include a pool, sauna, hot tub and gym. Top-notch interiors with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 04:24pm
Rancho Bernardo
11 Units Available
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Sabre Springs
Contact for Availability
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1121 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evening Creek Condominium Rentals in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
13118 Wimberly Square
13118 Wimberly Square, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
907 sqft
Canyon View & Poway School District! This beautiful private ground floor corner unit condo features 2 master bedrooms. Unit is surrounded by nature with canyon views of running creek & hiking trails.
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
17627 Pomerado Rd. #134
17627 Pomerado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1118 sqft
17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 Available 06/14/20 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo in the Oaks North 55+ Community - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** This unit rents for $2145 and is available for move-in 06/14/2020.
1 of 31
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
11436 Ballybunion Square
11436 Ballybunion Square, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1793 sqft
Carmel Mountain Ranch, 11436 Ballybunion Sq, 2 Bedrooms + Den, Single Level Home in the Gated Royal St George Development - Beautiful single level home in the Prestigious gated Royal St George development. Marble tile entry floors.
1 of 22
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
13015 Caminito Bracho
13015 Caminito Bracho, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1597 sqft
Gorgeous Fully Furnished Home in Desirable 55+ Senior Community in Rancho Bernardo - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting https://showmojo.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12119 Callado Road-1
12119 Callado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
This wonderful, furnished 2BR home was renovated by the owner who acquired it from his father and has opted to keep it as a place for his (and other families) to gather and connect. Fully renovated in 2018 with updated kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Poway
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Rancho Bernardo
17 Units Available
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
969 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at Camino Bernardo Beautiful and Spacious Floor Plans in the Award Winning Poway Unified School District The Villas at Camino Bernardo offers gracious apartment homes in a resort style community in a beautifully landscaped
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 05:39am
10 Units Available
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1130 sqft
Elegant community in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood. Units offer granite counters, walk-in closets, dishwashers, extra storage and air conditioning. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mira Mesa
8 Units Available
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1118 sqft
Located in Mira Mesa, close to grocery shopping and fine dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with grand entryways and lots of natural sunlight. Courtyard and picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Mira Mesa
11 Units Available
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1069 sqft
Located close to I-15 and Freeway 56 with access to Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Community has a basketball court, volleyball court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Recently renovated!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mira Mesa
7 Units Available
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1075 sqft
Modern apartments with gas fireplaces, designer finishes and built-in media niche. Located close to Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, as well as other recreational activities. Units have washer/dryers and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mira Mesa
8 Units Available
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1000 sqft
Quiet apartment complex with two and three bedroom units. Spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a swimming pool, parking, community garden and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
$
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1029 sqft
This incredible community is minutes from area shopping and amenities. On-site gym, pool and grilling area. Extra storage provided. Newly renovated community with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Rancho Bernardo
9 Units Available
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
992 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Rancho Penasquitos
18 Units Available
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
933 sqft
Interstate 15 is nearby, but residents can typically find whatever they need along Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard. Residents enjoy garage parking, a hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. In-unit fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mira Mesa
30 Units Available
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
980 sqft
The Mira Mesa Park and huge shopping center along Camino Ruiz and Mira Mesa Boulevard are both convenient to this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 11 at 06:48pm
Miramar Ranch North
9 Units Available
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Mira Mesa
6 Units Available
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
954 sqft
Experience comfort with air conditioning and a balcony or patio in every unit. Relaxing apartment community amenities include pool and hot tub. Located near Camino Ruiz Plaza and Sandburg Park for convenient shopping and recreation.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mira Mesa
38 Units Available
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1055 sqft
High ceilings, fireplace and full washer/dryer. Luxury amenities include sand volleyball court, resort and lap-style pools. Close to I-15 and Los Penasquitos Canyon. Within easy walk to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Similar Pages
Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPoway 3 BedroomsPoway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Garage
Poway Apartments with GymPoway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPoway Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPoway Apartments with ParkingPoway Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA