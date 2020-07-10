/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
191 Apartments for rent in Poway, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Poway
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,703
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,701
1040 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
5 Units Available
Poway
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,744
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
920 sqft
Residential community with swimming pool, hot tub and gym, as well as on-site laundry. Units feature plenty of extra storage, walk-in closets and stainless steel fixtures. Credit card accepted for rent.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Poway
13401 Whitewater Drive
13401 Whitewater Drive, Poway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1330 sqft
13401 Whitewater Drive Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Remodeled Home with Pool in Poway! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting: https://showmojo.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Poway
13208 Tining Drive
13208 Tining Drive, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2838 sqft
13208 Tining Drive Available 08/05/20 13208 Tining Drive ~ CUL-DE-SAC! Panoramic Views! Granny Flat! - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom + 1 office/den, 3 bathroom, 2,838 square foot home in North Poway.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Poway
12878 Carriage Heights Way
12878 Carriage Heights Way, Poway, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1034 sqft
2 bedroom end unit townhouse - Here is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome with a 2 car garage. 1034 sq ft condo that is open and bright. Located centrally in Poway with easy access to all. Unit comes with rear patio area and front balcony.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Poway
15855 Riparian Rd
15855 Riparian Road, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2615 sqft
Private yard, peaceful views, greenery and 2 large orange trees, inviting pool/spa. 4br/3ba, single level ranch with open floor plan, volume ceilings, wet bar, water softener system, 3 car garage and solar electricity for lower utility costs.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Poway
15195 Saddlebrook Ln
15195 Saddlebrook Lane, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
5750 sqft
Extraordinary Single Level McCullough-Ames Estate. Expansive Kitchen & Family Room will be the center of all entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Poway
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 03:14pm
8 Units Available
Rancho Bernardo
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,966
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
14 Units Available
Carmel Mountain
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,864
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
11 Units Available
Sabre Springs
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,356
918 sqft
Luxury community on an 800-acre preserved nature area with trails. On-site amenities include a pool, sauna, hot tub and gym. Top-notch interiors with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
11 Units Available
Rancho Penasquitos
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,171
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sabre Springs
10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina
10850 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1052 sqft
2BD 2BA Condo in Savannah Terrace of Sabre Springs - Located in the Poway School District in the community of Sabre Springs with convenient access to I-15, Downtown Poway and Carmel Mountain Ranch this spacious upper corner unit offers 2 bedrooms
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Bernardo
12468 Horado Rd
12468 Horado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
12468 Horado Rd Available 07/21/20 Senior 55+ Single Story- Gorgeous Home With Many Upgrades - All Appliance- Small Pets Welcome - Property available to tour on 7/21/2020 Senior 55+ community.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Bernardo
17527 Plaza Karena
17527 Plaza Karena, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1414 sqft
Age 55 Plus, (Must be over 55 Yrs Old to live here). Oaks North Single level home on a quiet cul-de-sac with no steps! Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, range, oven, microwave. Solid surface counter tops in Kitchen and Baths. Attached garage.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Scripps Ranch
10917 Caminito Cerezo
10917 Caminito Cerezo, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
2051 sqft
4 bedroom detached single family house in Scripps Ranch available for moving in on August 1st (with flexibility to move in July after 15th). Best public schools and safest neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Bernardo
12119 Callado Road-1
12119 Callado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
This wonderful, furnished 2BR home was renovated by the owner who acquired it from his father and has opted to keep it as a place for his (and other families) to gather and connect. Fully renovated in 2018 with updated kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sabre Springs
10943 Shy Bird Lane
10943 Shy Bird Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1677 sqft
Single story on a quiet street with expanded family room and remodeled kitchen with leatherette granite counters and back splash. High end stainless steel appliances. Built-in's. 2 car attached garage. Living room with gas fireplace.
1 of 39
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Bernardo
12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A
12282 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1566 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom Condo with a View - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Fairway Vista, featuring a large master bath with his and her sinks, closets with built-in organizers, and a two-car garage.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Carmel Mountain
13706 Stoney Gate Place
13706 Stoney Gate Place, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1949 sqft
13706 Stoney Gate Place Available 04/10/20 CARMEL MOUNTAIN HOME FOR RENT - Coming very soon!! Welcome to this beautiful 1949 Sq.ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house for rent. Sitting on a .
1 of 15
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Bernardo
17647 Fonticello Way
17647 Fonticello Way, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2263 sqft
17647 Fonticello Way Available 02/21/20 ***OPEN HOUSE Friday 2/14 10-11 AM: 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Single story home in Oaks North 55+ community*** - IMPORTANT: Oaks North is a 55+ community. Residents must be 55 years of age or older ...
1 of 25
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sabre Springs
12273 Briardale Way
12273 Briardale Way, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1360 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12273 Briardale Way in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Carmel Mountain
11436 Ballybunion Square
11436 Ballybunion Square, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1793 sqft
11436 Ballybunion Square Available 07/11/20 Carmel Mountain Ranch, 11436 Ballybunion Sq, 2 Bedrooms + Den, Single Level Home in the Gated Royal St George Development - Beautiful single level home in the Prestigious gated Royal St George development.
Results within 5 miles of Poway
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
11 Units Available
Mira Mesa
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,022
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1274 sqft
Located close to I-15 and Freeway 56 with access to Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Community has a basketball court, volleyball court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Recently renovated!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:05am
9 Units Available
Miramar Ranch North
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPoway 3 BedroomsPoway Apartments with Balcony
Poway Apartments with GaragePoway Apartments with GymPoway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPoway Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPoway Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA