98 Apartments for rent in Poway, CA with gym
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 28
1 of 24
1 of 26
1 of 31
1 of 29
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 39
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 35
1 of 31
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 52
1 of 16
1 of 38
1 of 21
"One more minute, the beaches San Diego, One more minute! Yeah one more minute, the beaches Mexico, One more minute! Yeah one more minute, we kick it back poolside, One more minute, we're down by the Oceanside." - "One More Minute" by Authority Zero
Poway is a city of 47,811 people. It's located in San Diego County. But don't be fooled; this isn't exactly a coastal community. It's a little bit inland, which means you'll have to drive a whole 30 minutes to get to Carlsbad, La Jolla, Oceanside or any of the other little cities near the beach. If this doesn't exactly deter you from looking for property rentals in Poway, you're certainly not alone. Once you get to know a bit more about this city, you should start your search for places for rent. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Poway renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.