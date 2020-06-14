Apartment List
/
CA
/
poway
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

98 Apartments for rent in Poway, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Poway renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Poway
16 Units Available
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1040 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Poway
2 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
920 sqft
Residential community with swimming pool, hot tub and gym, as well as on-site laundry. Units feature plenty of extra storage, walk-in closets and stainless steel fixtures. Credit card accepted for rent.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Poway
8 Units Available
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Near Poway Road, I-15, and Carmel Mountain Ranch Golf Course. On-site amenities include laundry facilities and pool. Cable-ready apartments feature dining room, walk-in closets, a balcony or yard, heating, and air conditioning.
Results within 1 mile of Poway
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
Rancho Penasquitos
15 Units Available
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,636
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Carmel Mountain
15 Units Available
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:29pm
Rancho Bernardo
8 Units Available
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,796
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Sabre Springs
15 Units Available
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,808
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
918 sqft
Luxury community on an 800-acre preserved nature area with trails. On-site amenities include a pool, sauna, hot tub and gym. Top-notch interiors with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Sabre Springs
Contact for Availability
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evening Creek Condominium Rentals in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
10964 Serafina Lane
10964 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1267 sqft
Don't miss this amazing 3 bedroom 2Ba condo located in the resort like community of Savannah Terrace. Walk into the large open concept living room that features a fireplace and lots of natural light.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
17627 Pomerado Rd. #134
17627 Pomerado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1043 sqft
17627 Pomerado Rd.

1 of 39

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A
12282 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1566 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom Condo with a View - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Fairway Vista, featuring a large master bath with his and her sinks, closets with built-in organizers, and a two-car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Poway
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
Rancho Penasquitos
11 Units Available
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,146
1141 sqft
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos offers beautifully remodeled two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent located off Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
Rancho Bernardo
17 Units Available
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,822
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,981
969 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at Camino Bernardo Beautiful and Spacious Floor Plans in the Award Winning Poway Unified School District The Villas at Camino Bernardo offers gracious apartment homes in a resort style community in a beautifully landscaped
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mira Mesa
9 Units Available
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,783
1253 sqft
Located in Mira Mesa, close to grocery shopping and fine dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with grand entryways and lots of natural sunlight. Courtyard and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mira Mesa
7 Units Available
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,577
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1279 sqft
Modern apartments with gas fireplaces, designer finishes and built-in media niche. Located close to Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, as well as other recreational activities. Units have washer/dryers and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mira Mesa
9 Units Available
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,444
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,632
1230 sqft
Quiet apartment complex with two and three bedroom units. Spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a swimming pool, parking, community garden and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Kit Carson
14 Units Available
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1353 sqft
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Rancho Bernardo
9 Units Available
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,906
1171 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Mira Mesa
11 Units Available
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,871
1274 sqft
Located close to I-15 and Freeway 56 with access to Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Community has a basketball court, volleyball court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Recently renovated!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Rancho Penasquitos
18 Units Available
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
933 sqft
Interstate 15 is nearby, but residents can typically find whatever they need along Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard. Residents enjoy garage parking, a hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. In-unit fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Mira Mesa
38 Units Available
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1321 sqft
High ceilings, fireplace and full washer/dryer. Luxury amenities include sand volleyball court, resort and lap-style pools. Close to I-15 and Los Penasquitos Canyon. Within easy walk to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
$
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1029 sqft
This incredible community is minutes from area shopping and amenities. On-site gym, pool and grilling area. Extra storage provided. Newly renovated community with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Scripps Ranch
6 Units Available
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1366 sqft
Ascent residences at Campus of Life. Ascent is the residential housing at Campus of Life, for those who aim higher.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
Miramar Ranch North
9 Units Available
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Poway, CA

"One more minute, the beaches San Diego, One more minute! Yeah one more minute, the beaches Mexico, One more minute! Yeah one more minute, we kick it back poolside, One more minute, we're down by the Oceanside." - "One More Minute" by Authority Zero

Poway is a city of 47,811 people. It's located in San Diego County. But don't be fooled; this isn't exactly a coastal community. It's a little bit inland, which means you'll have to drive a whole 30 minutes to get to Carlsbad, La Jolla, Oceanside or any of the other little cities near the beach. If this doesn't exactly deter you from looking for property rentals in Poway, you're certainly not alone. Once you get to know a bit more about this city, you should start your search for places for rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Poway, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Poway renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPoway 3 BedroomsPoway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Garage
Poway Apartments with GymPoway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPoway Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPoway Apartments with ParkingPoway Apartments with Pool
Poway Apartments with Washer-DryerPoway Dog Friendly ApartmentsPoway Furnished ApartmentsPoway Luxury PlacesPoway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA
Menifee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College