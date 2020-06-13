Apartment List
215 Apartments for rent in Poway, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
Poway
4 Units Available
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
975 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with large kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a grilling station, playground and laundry center on-site. Near Poway Community Park. Close to I-15.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Poway
16 Units Available
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,593
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1040 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Poway
2 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
920 sqft
Residential community with swimming pool, hot tub and gym, as well as on-site laundry. Units feature plenty of extra storage, walk-in closets and stainless steel fixtures. Credit card accepted for rent.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Poway
1 Unit Available
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled along Old Pomerado Road for easy access to hiking. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms with open floor plans. Community includes on-site laundry facilities and assigned covered parking.
Last updated June 13 at 06:38am
Poway
8 Units Available
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Near Poway Road, I-15, and Carmel Mountain Ranch Golf Course. On-site amenities include laundry facilities and pool. Cable-ready apartments feature dining room, walk-in closets, a balcony or yard, heating, and air conditioning.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poway
1 Unit Available
14175 Biscayne Place
14175 Biscayne Place, Poway, CA
6 Bedrooms
$10,995
7760 sqft
Tuscan Style Luxury Home - The Heritage Poway - This home is a must see opportunity to rent a custom and exquisitely appointed private resort style estate overlooking the fairways of Madera Golf Course in the prestigious gated community "The

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Poway
1 Unit Available
12627 Orohaven Ln
12627 Orohaven Lane, Poway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1089 sqft
This home is located in the heart of Poway on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Take advantage of Poway's award winning schools and shopping & dining on Poway Road just blocks away. The home is loaded with character including parquet wood flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Poway
1 Unit Available
15195 Saddlebrook Ln
15195 Saddlebrook Lane, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
5750 sqft
Extraordinary Single Level McCullough-Ames Estate. Expansive Kitchen & Family Room will be the center of all entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
Rancho Penasquitos
15 Units Available
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,636
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Sabre Springs
15 Units Available
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
918 sqft
Luxury community on an 800-acre preserved nature area with trails. On-site amenities include a pool, sauna, hot tub and gym. Top-notch interiors with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 03:30pm
Rancho Bernardo
10 Units Available
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,653
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Carmel Mountain
17 Units Available
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Sabre Springs
Contact for Availability
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1316 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
10964 Serafina Lane
10964 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1267 sqft
Don't miss this amazing 3 bedroom 2Ba condo located in the resort like community of Savannah Terrace. Walk into the large open concept living room that features a fireplace and lots of natural light.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5
12037 Tivoli Park Row, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1341 sqft
Carmel Mountian Condo - 2 Bed w/loft ,Updated with garage, fireplace, laundry- Available Now! - - Quiet and Serene complex , centrally located, great location - 3rd bed is not enclosed it is a 2nd story loft that can be used for Bed, Office, Or Den

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
17627 Pomerado Rd. #134
17627 Pomerado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1043 sqft
17627 Pomerado Rd.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Penasquitos
1 Unit Available
11008 Via San Marcos
11008 Via San Marco, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1218 sqft
11008 Via San Marcos Available 07/31/20 3 bedroom 1.5 bath RANCHO PENASQUITOS CONDO - THIS CONDO IS IN RANCHO PENASQUITOS NOT NORTHPARK!!! Sorry, Zillow's location is very off. MUST HAVE 600 CREDIT SCORE AND MAKE 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12290-3207 Corte Sabio
12290 Corte Sabio, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 off 1st Months Rent for this Bright Top Floor Condo!! - You will enjoy this spacious condo with a detail to upgrades! The vaulted ceilings gives this home marvelous open space, and a bright paint throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
14756 Carmel Ridge Rd
14756 Carmel Ridge Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1505 sqft
Upgraded 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Poway School District - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 2 Story House. House sits on golf course. Nice backyard. Gardener Included. Close to shopping, freeways, parks, and Poway schools.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
13015 Caminito Bracho
13015 Caminito Bracho, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1597 sqft
Gorgeous Fully Furnished Home in Desirable 55+ Senior Community in Rancho Bernardo - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting https://showmojo.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12119 Callado Road-1
12119 Callado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
This wonderful, furnished 2BR home was renovated by the owner who acquired it from his father and has opted to keep it as a place for his (and other families) to gather and connect. Fully renovated in 2018 with updated kitchen and bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
15054 Avenida Venusto
15054 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
704 sqft
This beautiful LOWER LEVEL NO STAIRS condo offers the best location which is both quiet but equally close to freeway w/ all the comforts and conveniences of shopping, parks, schools and restaurants! You will love the entry level unit that is large

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A
12282 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1566 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom Condo with a View - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Fairway Vista, featuring a large master bath with his and her sinks, closets with built-in organizers, and a two-car garage.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
13706 Stoney Gate Place
13706 Stoney Gate Place, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1949 sqft
13706 Stoney Gate Place Available 04/10/20 CARMEL MOUNTAIN HOME FOR RENT - Coming very soon!! Welcome to this beautiful 1949 Sq.ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house for rent. Sitting on a .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Poway, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Poway renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

