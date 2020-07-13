/
apartments with pool
207 Apartments for rent in Poway, CA with pool
13 Units Available
Poway
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,703
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1040 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
4 Units Available
Poway
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,744
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
920 sqft
Residential community with swimming pool, hot tub and gym, as well as on-site laundry. Units feature plenty of extra storage, walk-in closets and stainless steel fixtures. Credit card accepted for rent.
4 Units Available
Poway
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
975 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with large kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a grilling station, playground and laundry center on-site. Near Poway Community Park. Close to I-15.
6 Units Available
Poway
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Near Poway Road, I-15, and Carmel Mountain Ranch Golf Course. On-site amenities include laundry facilities and pool. Cable-ready apartments feature dining room, walk-in closets, a balcony or yard, heating, and air conditioning.
2 Units Available
Poway
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled along Old Pomerado Road for easy access to hiking. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms with open floor plans. Community includes on-site laundry facilities and assigned covered parking.
3 Units Available
Poway
Elán Poway Hills Apartments
13635 Cynthia Lane, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with landscaped grounds located close to shopping, schools, local museums and parks. Units have open floor plans and come in a variety of layouts. Community features on-site maintenance.
1 Unit Available
Poway
13208 Tining Drive
13208 Tining Drive, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2838 sqft
13208 Tining Drive Available 08/05/20 13208 Tining Drive ~ CUL-DE-SAC! Panoramic Views! Granny Flat! - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom + 1 office/den, 3 bathroom, 2,838 square foot home in North Poway.
1 Unit Available
Poway
12878 Carriage Heights Way
12878 Carriage Heights Way, Poway, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1034 sqft
2 bedroom end unit townhouse - Here is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome with a 2 car garage. 1034 sq ft condo that is open and bright. Located centrally in Poway with easy access to all. Unit comes with rear patio area and front balcony.
1 Unit Available
Poway
13616 Valle De Lobo Way
13616 Valle De Lobo Way, Poway, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1659 sqft
Fantastic 2Br/2.5Ba Upgraded Townhome In Stoneridge Chateaus - Fantastic 2Br/2.
1 Unit Available
Poway
15855 Riparian Rd
15855 Riparian Road, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2615 sqft
Private yard, peaceful views, greenery and 2 large orange trees, inviting pool/spa. 4br/3ba, single level ranch with open floor plan, volume ceilings, wet bar, water softener system, 3 car garage and solar electricity for lower utility costs.
1 Unit Available
Poway
14212 Sandhill Road
14212 Sandhill Road, Poway, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
3071 sqft
14212 Sandhill Road Available 06/20/20 Your own Private Oasis in Bridlewood/Lakeside - POWAY. 5/3, 3071 sq. ft. - Be prepared for a stunning outlook when you enter this luxury home.
1 Unit Available
Poway
15195 Saddlebrook Ln
15195 Saddlebrook Lane, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
5750 sqft
Extraordinary Single Level McCullough-Ames Estate. Expansive Kitchen & Family Room will be the center of all entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Poway
12 Units Available
Sabre Springs
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,957
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
918 sqft
Luxury community on an 800-acre preserved nature area with trails. On-site amenities include a pool, sauna, hot tub and gym. Top-notch interiors with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony.
15 Units Available
Carmel Mountain
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
11 Units Available
Rancho Penasquitos
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,171
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
8 Units Available
Rancho Bernardo
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,966
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Contact for Availability
Sabre Springs
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evening Creek Condominium Rentals in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Sabre Springs
10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina
10850 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1052 sqft
2BD 2BA Condo in Savannah Terrace of Sabre Springs - Located in the Poway School District in the community of Sabre Springs with convenient access to I-15, Downtown Poway and Carmel Mountain Ranch this spacious upper corner unit offers 2 bedrooms
1 Unit Available
Sabre Springs
10964 Serafina Lane
10964 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1267 sqft
Don't miss this amazing 3 bedroom 2Ba condo located in the resort like community of Savannah Terrace. Walk into the large open concept living room that features a fireplace and lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
Rancho Bernardo
12043 Alta Carmel Ct. #121
12043 Alta Carmel Court, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
906 sqft
12043 Alta Carmel Ct. #121 Available 08/24/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Il Palio Complex - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Il Palio Complex in Carmel Mountain Ranch.
1 Unit Available
Rancho Bernardo
12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A
12282 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1566 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom Condo with a View - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Fairway Vista, featuring a large master bath with his and her sinks, closets with built-in organizers, and a two-car garage.
1 Unit Available
Carmel Mountain
11436 Ballybunion Square
11436 Ballybunion Square, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1793 sqft
Carmel Mountain Ranch, 11436 Ballybunion Sq, 2 Bedrooms + Den, Single Level Home in the Gated Royal St George Development - Beautiful single level home in the Prestigious gated Royal St George development. Marble tile entry floors.
1 Unit Available
Carmel Mountain
12015 World Trade Dr #4
12015 World Trade Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1723 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3-BEDROOM / 2.5-BATHROOM TWO-STORY CONDO - CARMEL MOUNTAIN - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** 12015 World Trade Drive #4, San Diego, CA 92128 This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Poway
9 Units Available
Miramar Ranch North
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
