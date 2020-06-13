Apartment List
/
CA
/
poway
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:51 PM

177 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Poway, CA

Finding an apartment in Poway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Poway
16 Units Available
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1040 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Poway
4 Units Available
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
975 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with large kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a grilling station, playground and laundry center on-site. Near Poway Community Park. Close to I-15.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Poway
2 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
920 sqft
Residential community with swimming pool, hot tub and gym, as well as on-site laundry. Units feature plenty of extra storage, walk-in closets and stainless steel fixtures. Credit card accepted for rent.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
Poway
1 Unit Available
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled along Old Pomerado Road for easy access to hiking. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms with open floor plans. Community includes on-site laundry facilities and assigned covered parking.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poway
1 Unit Available
14175 Biscayne Place
14175 Biscayne Place, Poway, CA
6 Bedrooms
$10,995
7760 sqft
Tuscan Style Luxury Home - The Heritage Poway - This home is a must see opportunity to rent a custom and exquisitely appointed private resort style estate overlooking the fairways of Madera Golf Course in the prestigious gated community "The

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Poway
1 Unit Available
12627 Orohaven Ln
12627 Orohaven Lane, Poway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1089 sqft
This home is located in the heart of Poway on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Take advantage of Poway's award winning schools and shopping & dining on Poway Road just blocks away. The home is loaded with character including parquet wood flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Poway
1 Unit Available
13672 Quiet Hills Dr
13672 Quiet Hills Drive, Poway, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,590
2301 sqft
Pet friendly.

1 of 34

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Poway
1 Unit Available
14212 Sandhill Road
14212 Sandhill Road, Poway, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
3071 sqft
14212 Sandhill Road Available 06/20/20 Your own Private Oasis in Bridlewood/Lakeside - POWAY. 5/3, 3071 sq. ft. - Be prepared for a stunning outlook when you enter this luxury home.
Results within 1 mile of Poway
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Carmel Mountain
16 Units Available
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Sabre Springs
15 Units Available
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,808
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
918 sqft
Luxury community on an 800-acre preserved nature area with trails. On-site amenities include a pool, sauna, hot tub and gym. Top-notch interiors with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
Rancho Penasquitos
15 Units Available
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,636
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Sabre Springs
Contact for Availability
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evening Creek Condominium Rentals in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Penasquitos
1 Unit Available
11008 Via San Marcos
11008 Via San Marco, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1218 sqft
11008 Via San Marcos Available 07/31/20 3 bedroom 1.5 bath RANCHO PENASQUITOS CONDO - THIS CONDO IS IN RANCHO PENASQUITOS NOT NORTHPARK!!! Sorry, Zillow's location is very off. MUST HAVE 600 CREDIT SCORE AND MAKE 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12463 Senda Road
12463 Senda Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1402 sqft
Charming 2BR Single Story Home in Senior Community-Rancho Bernardo - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting https://showmojo.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
14568 Rutledge Sq.
14568 Rutledge Square, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2221 sqft
14568 Rutledge Sq. Available 07/06/20 Gated Carmel Mountain Ranch Home - Gated Carmel Mountain Ranch Home with upgrades throughout and no home behind. Bright spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5
12037 Tivoli Park Row, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1341 sqft
Carmel Mountian Condo - 2 Bed w/loft ,Updated with garage, fireplace, laundry- Available Now! - - Quiet and Serene complex , centrally located, great location - 3rd bed is not enclosed it is a 2nd story loft that can be used for Bed, Office, Or Den

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
17776 Corte Barquero
17776 Corte Barquero, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1935 sqft
Spacious Home Nestled in 55+ Oaks North - This is a a 55+ only community. You'll love the peacefulness of this home and enjoy this dreamy private back yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
12138 Wooded Vista Lane
12138 Wooded Vista Lane, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2523 sqft
This spacious 2-story Hillsboro home in Sabre Springs has central A/C, 2523 sq. ft., a 3-car attached garage and bonus room/office with beautiful hardwood built-ins, including computer station, hutches, bookcases and file drawers.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
10964 Serafina Lane
10964 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1267 sqft
Don't miss this amazing 3 bedroom 2Ba condo located in the resort like community of Savannah Terrace. Walk into the large open concept living room that features a fireplace and lots of natural light.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12119 Callado Road-1
12119 Callado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
This wonderful, furnished 2BR home was renovated by the owner who acquired it from his father and has opted to keep it as a place for his (and other families) to gather and connect. Fully renovated in 2018 with updated kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
10943 Shy Bird Lane
10943 Shy Bird Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1677 sqft
Single story on a quiet street with expanded family room and remodeled kitchen with leatherette granite counters and back splash. High end stainless steel appliances. Built-in's. 2 car attached garage. Living room with gas fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
13683 Essence Rd
13683 Essence Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1831 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 3 Br House plus loft/office 2.5 baths ,Lovely private pool,Fully fenced back yard.Granite kitchen with designer cabinets.Washer/dryer included.Upgraded home in CarmelMountain area.Premium artificial waterless turf to saver you utilities.

1 of 39

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A
12282 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1566 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom Condo with a View - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Fairway Vista, featuring a large master bath with his and her sinks, closets with built-in organizers, and a two-car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
13706 Stoney Gate Place
13706 Stoney Gate Place, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1949 sqft
13706 Stoney Gate Place Available 04/10/20 CARMEL MOUNTAIN HOME FOR RENT - Coming very soon!! Welcome to this beautiful 1949 Sq.ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house for rent. Sitting on a .
City Guide for Poway, CA

"One more minute, the beaches San Diego, One more minute! Yeah one more minute, the beaches Mexico, One more minute! Yeah one more minute, we kick it back poolside, One more minute, we're down by the Oceanside." - "One More Minute" by Authority Zero

Poway is a city of 47,811 people. It's located in San Diego County. But don't be fooled; this isn't exactly a coastal community. It's a little bit inland, which means you'll have to drive a whole 30 minutes to get to Carlsbad, La Jolla, Oceanside or any of the other little cities near the beach. If this doesn't exactly deter you from looking for property rentals in Poway, you're certainly not alone. Once you get to know a bit more about this city, you should start your search for places for rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Poway, CA

Finding an apartment in Poway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPoway 3 BedroomsPoway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Garage
Poway Apartments with GymPoway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPoway Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPoway Apartments with ParkingPoway Apartments with Pool
Poway Apartments with Washer-DryerPoway Dog Friendly ApartmentsPoway Furnished ApartmentsPoway Luxury PlacesPoway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA
Menifee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College