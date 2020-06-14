Apartment List
/
CA
/
poway
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

150 Apartments for rent in Poway, CA with garage

Poway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Poway
1 Unit Available
12627 Orohaven Ln
12627 Orohaven Lane, Poway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1089 sqft
This home is located in the heart of Poway on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Take advantage of Poway's award winning schools and shopping & dining on Poway Road just blocks away. The home is loaded with character including parquet wood flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Poway
1 Unit Available
13672 Quiet Hills Dr
13672 Quiet Hills Drive, Poway, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,590
2301 sqft
Pet friendly.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Poway
1 Unit Available
15855 Riparian Rd
15855 Riparian Road, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2615 sqft
Private yard, peaceful views, greenery and 2 large orange trees, inviting pool/spa. 4br/3ba, single level ranch with open floor plan, volume ceilings, wet bar, water softener system, 3 car garage and solar electricity for lower utility costs.

1 of 34

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Poway
1 Unit Available
14212 Sandhill Road
14212 Sandhill Road, Poway, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
3071 sqft
14212 Sandhill Road Available 06/20/20 Your own Private Oasis in Bridlewood/Lakeside - POWAY. 5/3, 3071 sq. ft. - Be prepared for a stunning outlook when you enter this luxury home.
Results within 1 mile of Poway
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Carmel Mountain
15 Units Available
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:25am
Rancho Penasquitos
15 Units Available
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,636
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Sabre Springs
Contact for Availability
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evening Creek Condominium Rentals in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
12138 Wooded Vista Lane
12138 Wooded Vista Lane, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2523 sqft
This spacious 2-story Hillsboro home in Sabre Springs has central A/C, 2523 sq. ft., a 3-car attached garage and bonus room/office with beautiful hardwood built-ins, including computer station, hutches, bookcases and file drawers.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Penasquitos
1 Unit Available
11008 Via San Marcos
11008 Via San Marco, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1218 sqft
11008 Via San Marcos Available 07/31/20 3 bedroom 1.5 bath RANCHO PENASQUITOS CONDO - THIS CONDO IS IN RANCHO PENASQUITOS NOT NORTHPARK!!! Sorry, Zillow's location is very off. MUST HAVE 600 CREDIT SCORE AND MAKE 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12290-3207 Corte Sabio
12290 Corte Sabio, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 off 1st Months Rent for this Bright Top Floor Condo!! - You will enjoy this spacious condo with a detail to upgrades! The vaulted ceilings gives this home marvelous open space, and a bright paint throughout.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
11436 Ballybunion Square
11436 Ballybunion Square, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1793 sqft
Carmel Mountain Ranch, 11436 Ballybunion Sq, 2 Bedrooms + Den, Single Level Home in the Gated Royal St George Development - Beautiful single level home in the Prestigious gated Royal St George development. Marble tile entry floors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
14756 Carmel Ridge Rd
14756 Carmel Ridge Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1505 sqft
Upgraded 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Poway School District - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 2 Story House. House sits on golf course. Nice backyard. Gardener Included. Close to shopping, freeways, parks, and Poway schools.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
14104 Stoney Gate Place
14104 Stoney Gate Place, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1539 sqft
14104 Stoney Gate Place Available 06/22/20 Carmel Mountain Ranch - Golf Course View - - Two Story House - 3 Br, 2.5 BA, 1539 S.F.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12463 Senda Road
12463 Senda Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1402 sqft
Charming 2BR Single Story Home in Senior Community-Rancho Bernardo - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting https://showmojo.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
14568 Rutledge Sq.
14568 Rutledge Square, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2221 sqft
14568 Rutledge Sq. Available 07/06/20 Gated Carmel Mountain Ranch Home - Gated Carmel Mountain Ranch Home with upgrades throughout and no home behind. Bright spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5
12037 Tivoli Park Row, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1341 sqft
Carmel Mountian Condo - 2 Bed w/loft ,Updated with garage, fireplace, laundry- Available Now! - - Quiet and Serene complex , centrally located, great location - 3rd bed is not enclosed it is a 2nd story loft that can be used for Bed, Office, Or Den

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
17627 Pomerado Rd. #134
17627 Pomerado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1118 sqft
17627 Pomerado Rd.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
17776 Corte Barquero
17776 Corte Barquero, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1935 sqft
Spacious Home Nestled in 55+ Oaks North - This is a a 55+ only community. You'll love the peacefulness of this home and enjoy this dreamy private back yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12119 Callado Road-1
12119 Callado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
This wonderful, furnished 2BR home was renovated by the owner who acquired it from his father and has opted to keep it as a place for his (and other families) to gather and connect. Fully renovated in 2018 with updated kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Rancho Penasquitos
1 Unit Available
14150 Caminito Quevedo
14150 Caminito Quevedo, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Quiet location 2 story Townhome! Completely remodeled new kitchen and bath with Quartz counter tops,New wood floors throughout..This lovely 2 bedroom,1 bath 2nd floor end unit,With 1 Car garage and Driveway is a must see!.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
10943 Shy Bird Lane
10943 Shy Bird Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1677 sqft
Single story on a quiet street with expanded family room and remodeled kitchen with leatherette granite counters and back splash. High end stainless steel appliances. Built-in's. 2 car attached garage. Living room with gas fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
11189 Morning Creek Drive
11189 Morning Creek South Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1893 sqft
Available July 1st! Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home In Sabre Springs @ The Top Of The Hill. Great Family Community In Award Winning Poway Unified Schools w/ Morning Creek Elementary School Just One Block Away.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
13518 Tradition St
13518 Tradition Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,490
1988 sqft
4Br 3 baths 3 car garage lovely house WITH POOL.Granite kitchen with cabinets.Stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range plus Washer & Dryer.Vaulted ceilings.1 bedrrom and 1 full btah downstairs.Fully fenced back yard with modern pool/spa.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
14955 Avenida Venusto Unit 3
14955 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1296 sqft
Light and Bright 3 Bed House - Beautifully Renovated Single Family Home in the community of Vista Montana located in Rancho Bernardo. 3 Bed 2 Bath with nice open floor plan and vinyl laminate flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings in the Living Room.
City Guide for Poway, CA

"One more minute, the beaches San Diego, One more minute! Yeah one more minute, the beaches Mexico, One more minute! Yeah one more minute, we kick it back poolside, One more minute, we're down by the Oceanside." - "One More Minute" by Authority Zero

Poway is a city of 47,811 people. It's located in San Diego County. But don't be fooled; this isn't exactly a coastal community. It's a little bit inland, which means you'll have to drive a whole 30 minutes to get to Carlsbad, La Jolla, Oceanside or any of the other little cities near the beach. If this doesn't exactly deter you from looking for property rentals in Poway, you're certainly not alone. Once you get to know a bit more about this city, you should start your search for places for rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Poway, CA

Poway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPoway 3 BedroomsPoway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Garage
Poway Apartments with GymPoway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPoway Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPoway Apartments with ParkingPoway Apartments with Pool
Poway Apartments with Washer-DryerPoway Dog Friendly ApartmentsPoway Furnished ApartmentsPoway Luxury PlacesPoway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA
Menifee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College