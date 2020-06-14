150 Apartments for rent in Poway, CA with garage
"One more minute, the beaches San Diego, One more minute! Yeah one more minute, the beaches Mexico, One more minute! Yeah one more minute, we kick it back poolside, One more minute, we're down by the Oceanside." - "One More Minute" by Authority Zero
Poway is a city of 47,811 people. It's located in San Diego County. But don't be fooled; this isn't exactly a coastal community. It's a little bit inland, which means you'll have to drive a whole 30 minutes to get to Carlsbad, La Jolla, Oceanside or any of the other little cities near the beach. If this doesn't exactly deter you from looking for property rentals in Poway, you're certainly not alone. Once you get to know a bit more about this city, you should start your search for places for rent. See more
Poway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.