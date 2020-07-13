/
178 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Poway, CA
Poway
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,703
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1040 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
Poway
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,744
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
920 sqft
Residential community with swimming pool, hot tub and gym, as well as on-site laundry. Units feature plenty of extra storage, walk-in closets and stainless steel fixtures. Credit card accepted for rent.
Poway
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
975 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with large kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a grilling station, playground and laundry center on-site. Near Poway Community Park. Close to I-15.
Poway
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled along Old Pomerado Road for easy access to hiking. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms with open floor plans. Community includes on-site laundry facilities and assigned covered parking.
Poway
Elán Poway Hills Apartments
13635 Cynthia Lane, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with landscaped grounds located close to shopping, schools, local museums and parks. Units have open floor plans and come in a variety of layouts. Community features on-site maintenance.
Poway
13208 Tining Drive
13208 Tining Drive, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2838 sqft
13208 Tining Drive Available 08/05/20 13208 Tining Drive ~ CUL-DE-SAC! Panoramic Views! Granny Flat! - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom + 1 office/den, 3 bathroom, 2,838 square foot home in North Poway.
Poway
12627 Orohaven Ln
12627 Orohaven Lane, Poway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1089 sqft
This home is located in the heart of Poway on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Take advantage of Poway's award winning schools and shopping & dining on Poway Road just blocks away. The home is loaded with character including parquet wood flooring.
Poway
11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200
11674 Creek Road, Poway, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4600 sqft
Country Setting in Scripps Ranch 5BR 4.5BA House on Large Woodsy Lot - **Just Listed** Beautiful, secluded, 4600sq. ft. 5BD 4.5BA House located on the border of Poway and Scripps Ranch on a large wooded lot with quiet gentle stream, lots of trees.
Poway
14212 Sandhill Road
14212 Sandhill Road, Poway, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
3071 sqft
14212 Sandhill Road Available 06/20/20 Your own Private Oasis in Bridlewood/Lakeside - POWAY. 5/3, 3071 sq. ft. - Be prepared for a stunning outlook when you enter this luxury home.
Sabre Springs
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,957
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
918 sqft
Luxury community on an 800-acre preserved nature area with trails. On-site amenities include a pool, sauna, hot tub and gym. Top-notch interiors with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony.
Carmel Mountain
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Rancho Penasquitos
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,171
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
Sabre Springs
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evening Creek Condominium Rentals in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sabre Springs
12138 Wooded Vista Lane
12138 Wooded Vista Lane, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2523 sqft
This spacious 2-story Hillsboro home in Sabre Springs has central A/C, 2523 sq. ft., a 3-car attached garage and bonus room/office with beautiful hardwood built-ins, including computer station, hutches, bookcases and file drawers.
Carmel Mountain
11661 Windcrest Ln
11661 Windcrest Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2147 sqft
3BD 2BA House in Carmel Mtn. Ranch - Beautiful 3BD 2BA (2147 sq ft.) House located in a quiet community of Carmel Mtn. Ranch with beautiful views for outside entertaining.
Sabre Springs
10964 Serafina Lane
10964 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1267 sqft
Don't miss this amazing 3 bedroom 2Ba condo located in the resort like community of Savannah Terrace. Walk into the large open concept living room that features a fireplace and lots of natural light.
Sabre Springs
10994 Cool Lake Terrace
10994 Cool Lake Terrace, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1183 sqft
10994 Cool Lake Terrace Available 08/01/20 Sabre Springs 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Lease - Location, location, location. Sabre Springs Poway schools, close to all shopping, theater, restaurants, and quick access to I-15 and 56 freeways for commute.
Rancho Bernardo
12119 Callado Road-1
12119 Callado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
This wonderful, furnished 2BR home was renovated by the owner who acquired it from his father and has opted to keep it as a place for his (and other families) to gather and connect. Fully renovated in 2018 with updated kitchen and bathrooms.
Sabre Springs
10943 Shy Bird Lane
10943 Shy Bird Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1677 sqft
Single story on a quiet street with expanded family room and remodeled kitchen with leatherette granite counters and back splash. High end stainless steel appliances. Built-in's. 2 car attached garage. Living room with gas fireplace.
Rancho Bernardo
12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A
12282 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1566 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom Condo with a View - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Fairway Vista, featuring a large master bath with his and her sinks, closets with built-in organizers, and a two-car garage.
Carmel Mountain
13706 Stoney Gate Place
13706 Stoney Gate Place, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1949 sqft
13706 Stoney Gate Place Available 04/10/20 CARMEL MOUNTAIN HOME FOR RENT - Coming very soon!! Welcome to this beautiful 1949 Sq.ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house for rent. Sitting on a .
Rancho Bernardo
17647 Fonticello Way
17647 Fonticello Way, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2263 sqft
17647 Fonticello Way Available 02/21/20 ***OPEN HOUSE Friday 2/14 10-11 AM: 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Single story home in Oaks North 55+ community*** - IMPORTANT: Oaks North is a 55+ community. Residents must be 55 years of age or older ...
Rancho Penasquitos
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos offers beautifully remodeled two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent located off Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos.
Mira Mesa
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,628
1230 sqft
Quiet apartment complex with two and three bedroom units. Spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a swimming pool, parking, community garden and coffee bar.
