2 bedroom apartments
148 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Poway, CA
Poway
4 Units Available
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
975 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with large kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a grilling station, playground and laundry center on-site. Near Poway Community Park. Close to I-15.
Poway
5 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place, Poway, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
920 sqft
Residential community with swimming pool, hot tub and gym, as well as on-site laundry. Units feature plenty of extra storage, walk-in closets and stainless steel fixtures. Credit card accepted for rent.
Poway
17 Units Available
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
858 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
Poway
8 Units Available
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Near Poway Road, I-15, and Carmel Mountain Ranch Golf Course. On-site amenities include laundry facilities and pool. Cable-ready apartments feature dining room, walk-in closets, a balcony or yard, heating, and air conditioning.
Carmel Mountain
17 Units Available
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Sabre Springs
14 Units Available
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
918 sqft
Luxury community on an 800-acre preserved nature area with trails. On-site amenities include a pool, sauna, hot tub and gym. Top-notch interiors with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony.
Rancho Penasquitos
16 Units Available
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,676
1227 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
Rancho Bernardo
11 Units Available
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Sabre Springs
Contact for Availability
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1121 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evening Creek Condominium Rentals in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
17627 Pomerado Rd. #134
17627 Pomerado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1043 sqft
17627 Pomerado Rd.
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
11436 Ballybunion Square
11436 Ballybunion Square, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1793 sqft
Carmel Mountain Ranch, 11436 Ballybunion Sq, 2 Bedrooms + Den, Single Level Home in the Gated Royal St George Development - Beautiful single level home in the Prestigious gated Royal St George development. Marble tile entry floors.
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
13015 Caminito Bracho
13015 Caminito Bracho, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1597 sqft
Gorgeous Fully Furnished Home in Desirable 55+ Senior Community in Rancho Bernardo - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting https://showmojo.
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
13118 Wimberly Square
13118 Wimberly Square, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
907 sqft
Canyon View & Poway School District! This beautiful private ground floor corner unit condo features 2 master bedrooms. Unit is surrounded by nature with canyon views of running creek & hiking trails.
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12119 Callado Road-1
12119 Callado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
This wonderful, furnished 2BR home was renovated by the owner who acquired it from his father and has opted to keep it as a place for his (and other families) to gather and connect. Fully renovated in 2018 with updated kitchen and bathrooms.
Rancho Penasquitos
1 Unit Available
14150 Caminito Quevedo
14150 Caminito Quevedo, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Quiet location 2 story Townhome! Completely remodeled new kitchen and bath with Quartz counter tops,New wood floors throughout..This lovely 2 bedroom,1 bath 2nd floor end unit,With 1 Car garage and Driveway is a must see!.
Rancho Penasquitos
11 Units Available
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
963 sqft
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos offers beautifully remodeled two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent located off Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos.
Mira Mesa
11 Units Available
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1069 sqft
Located close to I-15 and Freeway 56 with access to Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Community has a basketball court, volleyball court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Recently renovated!
Rancho Bernardo
9 Units Available
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
992 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Rancho Penasquitos
17 Units Available
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
933 sqft
Interstate 15 is nearby, but residents can typically find whatever they need along Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard. Residents enjoy garage parking, a hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. In-unit fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Miramar Ranch North
9 Units Available
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rancho Bernardo
17 Units Available
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
969 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at Camino Bernardo Beautiful and Spacious Floor Plans in the Award Winning Poway Unified School District The Villas at Camino Bernardo offers gracious apartment homes in a resort style community in a beautifully landscaped
10 Units Available
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1130 sqft
Elegant community in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood. Units offer granite counters, walk-in closets, dishwashers, extra storage and air conditioning. This is a pet-friendly community.
Mira Mesa
8 Units Available
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1118 sqft
Located in Mira Mesa, close to grocery shopping and fine dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with grand entryways and lots of natural sunlight. Courtyard and picnic areas.
Mira Mesa
7 Units Available
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1075 sqft
Modern apartments with gas fireplaces, designer finishes and built-in media niche. Located close to Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, as well as other recreational activities. Units have washer/dryers and walk-in closets.
