All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:25 AM

990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue

990 Los Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

990 Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Orange Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly remodeled 1 bedroom in lovely Pasadena neighborhood near the Rose Bowl. Private front unit in small building features large grassy front area (unfenced) with beautiful large trees and sweet front porch. Open floor plan has new grey distressed hardwood floors, custom paint, recessed lighting, new windows and blinds. Gorgeous kitchen has its own service entrance along with sparkling quartz countertops, new white cabinetry, stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher AND new stackable washer and dryer. Bright bathroom has shower and tub, new vanity and fixtures. Good sized bedroom and closet space including linen closets. One carport parking, storage and plentiful street parking. Small pets ok with deposit. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue have any available units?
990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue have?
Some of 990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue offers parking.
Does 990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue have a pool?
No, 990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 990 North LOS ROBLES Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton