920 Cynthia Avenue

Beautiful Single Story 3 bedroom plus Den ( Den could be used as bedroom with attached 1/2 bath) , 2 .5 bath. Comes Furnished or Unfurnished home in Hastings Ranch area above Sierra Madre Blvd. Living Room with Brick fireplace with parquet wood floors furnished with sofa/ love seat/ end table/coffee table- attached dining room with dining table that seats eight when extended and TV with CCTV Camera. Beautiful Upgraded Kitchen with attached dining/entry to backyard - granite counters, gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master Bedroom with walk in closet with attached bathroom- comes with bedroom set/dresser/night stand. Two other bedrooms with wood floors/window coverings one bedroom with full size bed/dresser/desk . Second Full bathroom with bathtub/shower. 4th bedroom is considered Den (no closet) but has attached 1/2 bathroom ( currently used as TV/den comes with couch/chairs. Kitchen has a small room/ hallway that has direct access to Two car garage and door to side yard. Slider door from Kitchen goes out to beautiful grand backyard with three tiered fountain w/ Koi fish- large concrete patio for entertaining and Astro turf grass for easy maintenance. Gardner included. Two car garage with direct access to home- nice concrete driveway to park cars and special landscaping/drought resistance front yard with flower beds and walled privacy since this is a corner home off of Sierra Madre Blvd. Close access to Shopping, Schools and Freeway