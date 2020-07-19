All apartments in Pasadena
920 Cynthia Avenue
920 Cynthia Avenue

920 Cynthia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

920 Cynthia Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Hastings Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Story 3 bedroom plus Den ( Den could be used as bedroom with attached 1/2 bath) , 2 .5 bath. Comes Furnished or Unfurnished home in Hastings Ranch area above Sierra Madre Blvd. Living Room with Brick fireplace with parquet wood floors furnished with sofa/ love seat/ end table/coffee table- attached dining room with dining table that seats eight when extended and TV with CCTV Camera. Beautiful Upgraded Kitchen with attached dining/entry to backyard - granite counters, gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master Bedroom with walk in closet with attached bathroom- comes with bedroom set/dresser/night stand. Two other bedrooms with wood floors/window coverings one bedroom with full size bed/dresser/desk . Second Full bathroom with bathtub/shower. 4th bedroom is considered Den (no closet) but has attached 1/2 bathroom ( currently used as TV/den comes with couch/chairs. Kitchen has a small room/ hallway that has direct access to Two car garage and door to side yard. Slider door from Kitchen goes out to beautiful grand backyard with three tiered fountain w/ Koi fish- large concrete patio for entertaining and Astro turf grass for easy maintenance. Gardner included. Two car garage with direct access to home- nice concrete driveway to park cars and special landscaping/drought resistance front yard with flower beds and walled privacy since this is a corner home off of Sierra Madre Blvd. Close access to Shopping, Schools and Freeway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Cynthia Avenue have any available units?
920 Cynthia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Cynthia Avenue have?
Some of 920 Cynthia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Cynthia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
920 Cynthia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Cynthia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 920 Cynthia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 920 Cynthia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 920 Cynthia Avenue offers parking.
Does 920 Cynthia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Cynthia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Cynthia Avenue have a pool?
No, 920 Cynthia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 920 Cynthia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 920 Cynthia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Cynthia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Cynthia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
