Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities carport courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly e-payments internet access key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Madison Court Apartments is located blocks from Old Town Pasadena, where you can enjoy theatres, restaurants and shopping. We offer a unique apartment-home setting, with several beautiful courtyard areas surrounded by a lovely greenbelt and large shady trees. The European-style courtyard has a soothing water fountain that adds peace and tranquility to the community. Madison Court Apartments is located minutes from Old Town Pasadena, Santa Anita Fashion Park Mall, Santa Anita Horseracing Park, California Institute of Technology (CalTech), Pasadena City College, Huntington Library and Park, Los Angeles County Arboretum, Angeles National Forest – with hiking and recreational opportunities, convenient to the Blue and Gold Metro Lines, and easy access to the 110, 210 and 134 freeways.