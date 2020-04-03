81 N Catalina Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great classic building in Pasadena near PCC and Cal Tech. This building was originally built in 1929. It was converted to Condos. The building retains all of its original charm, but it has modern conveniences. Including newer appliances, split system air conditioning and washer/dryer in the unit.

Minimum verifiable monthly income of $6,285.00, 3 times the monthly lease amount, good credit, 680+ credit score. Small dog, under 15 pounds or cat may be okay. HOA restriction on pets. This is a no smoking/vaping building per City ordinance..



ON STREET PARKING ONLY, no on site parking available. Overnight parking permit available from the City, currently $77 per year or parking available in a covered lot 1/2 block away for $50 per vehicle per month.