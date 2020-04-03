All apartments in Pasadena
Location

81 North Catalina Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great classic building in Pasadena near PCC and Cal Tech. This building was originally built in 1929. It was converted to Condos. The building retains all of its original charm, but it has modern conveniences. Including newer appliances, split system air conditioning and washer/dryer in the unit.
Minimum verifiable monthly income of $6,285.00, 3 times the monthly lease amount, good credit, 680+ credit score. Small dog, under 15 pounds or cat may be okay. HOA restriction on pets. This is a no smoking/vaping building per City ordinance..

ON STREET PARKING ONLY, no on site parking available. Overnight parking permit available from the City, currently $77 per year or parking available in a covered lot 1/2 block away for $50 per vehicle per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 N Catalina Avenue have any available units?
81 N Catalina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 N Catalina Avenue have?
Some of 81 N Catalina Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 N Catalina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
81 N Catalina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 N Catalina Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 81 N Catalina Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 81 N Catalina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 81 N Catalina Avenue offers parking.
Does 81 N Catalina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 N Catalina Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 N Catalina Avenue have a pool?
No, 81 N Catalina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 81 N Catalina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 81 N Catalina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 81 N Catalina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 N Catalina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
