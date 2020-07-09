660 Westminster Drive

Amenities

Fully renovated, large Pasadena home for rent!



This is a beautiful two story home for rent in a great neighborhood of Pasadena near the Rose Bowl and Arroyo Seco area. The home is 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a very large living room and spacious kitchen. Additional to the three full bedrooms, the home has a fourth room that can be used as an additional bedroom (but with no closet) office, dining room, or extra living space.



Hardwood floors. The house also has an upstairs deck and backyard deck/patio area. Master bedrooms have walk-in closets, and over-head ceiling fans.Kitchen appliances, carpets, floors, light fixtures, and more! Central A/C and Heat. Two garages. Washer and Dryer hookups. Wood burning fireplace in living room.



Beautiful front yard views of the Historical Pasadena Bridge and other landmarks. This house truly has it all! This great find will likely be rented quickly, so make sure to schedule a viewing appointment.



Tenants pay for all utilities. Landscaping is included in the rent.



One year lease, No pets allowed. Thanks.



Three ways to view:



1. To enter this home with the Rently.com Lock box:

Using a smart phone: Call or text 888-883-1193 with code 1300633



You will be sent a text message to sign up with Rently.com and enter the property.



Rently.com will ask you to sign up to view.

There is a one time 99 cent charge to your credit card, and the charge will be removed in four days. Self showing times are every day of the week, 7am to 7pm. Thank you!



2. Come to our office to check out a key.



3. Call to schedule an appointment.



We are Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc. at 626-577-3060 for an appointment, or call Trevor directly at 626-340-8326.



Thanks!



We are Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc.

540 El Dorado Street, Suite 101

Pasadena, California, 91101-2512

626-577-3060

Our office hours are:

Monday and Wednesday 9am to 6pm

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9am to 5pm

Saturday, 10am to 3pm

Closed on Sundays and major holidays



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,845, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.