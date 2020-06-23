660 S Orange Grove Boulevard

Amenities

This Millionaires' Row condo at start of Rose Parade route feels more like a house than a condo. Hardwood floors throughout. Fourth bedroom could be den. All bedrooms ensuite. Kitchen and butler's pantry remodeled. Formal dining room with sliding door to rear patio. Master bedroom and master closet recently remodeled and closet expanded. Huge rooms with floor to ceiling exposures in front rooms. Elegant and spacious, with numerous features. Includes fridge, stove, microwave, wine chiller, warming door, second drink fridge, huge amounts of storage in the unit and the expansive finished two-room private basement with additional wine storage. Private brick patio. Two car detached garage. Includes ALL utilities except TV and internet, about a $500+ value. This is a very special property.