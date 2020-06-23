All apartments in Pasadena
660 S Orange Grove Boulevard

Location

660 S Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
Singer Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This Millionaires' Row condo at start of Rose Parade route feels more like a house than a condo. Hardwood floors throughout. Fourth bedroom could be den. All bedrooms ensuite. Kitchen and butler's pantry remodeled. Formal dining room with sliding door to rear patio. Master bedroom and master closet recently remodeled and closet expanded. Huge rooms with floor to ceiling exposures in front rooms. Elegant and spacious, with numerous features. Includes fridge, stove, microwave, wine chiller, warming door, second drink fridge, huge amounts of storage in the unit and the expansive finished two-room private basement with additional wine storage. Private brick patio. Two car detached garage. Includes ALL utilities except TV and internet, about a $500+ value. This is a very special property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 S Orange Grove Boulevard have any available units?
660 S Orange Grove Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 S Orange Grove Boulevard have?
Some of 660 S Orange Grove Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 S Orange Grove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
660 S Orange Grove Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 S Orange Grove Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 660 S Orange Grove Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 660 S Orange Grove Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 660 S Orange Grove Boulevard offers parking.
Does 660 S Orange Grove Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 S Orange Grove Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 S Orange Grove Boulevard have a pool?
No, 660 S Orange Grove Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 660 S Orange Grove Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 660 S Orange Grove Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 660 S Orange Grove Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 S Orange Grove Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
