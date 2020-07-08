All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated October 27 2019 at 11:06 AM

651 S Los Robles Avenue

651 Los Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

651 Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful cottage in Madison Heights. Updated throughout. The home features a spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including master retreat with remodeled bath and ample closet space,newer kitchen, separate laundry room . Beautiful Hardwood Floors. AC, tank-less water heater. Spacious porch is facing an impressive backyard . Two car garage with raised ceilings. Close proximity to Caltech, South Lake, Pasadena entertainment, restaurants and transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 S Los Robles Avenue have any available units?
651 S Los Robles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 S Los Robles Avenue have?
Some of 651 S Los Robles Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 S Los Robles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
651 S Los Robles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 S Los Robles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 651 S Los Robles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 651 S Los Robles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 651 S Los Robles Avenue offers parking.
Does 651 S Los Robles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 S Los Robles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 S Los Robles Avenue have a pool?
No, 651 S Los Robles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 651 S Los Robles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 651 S Los Robles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 651 S Los Robles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 S Los Robles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

