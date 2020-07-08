651 S Los Robles Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful cottage in Madison Heights. Updated throughout. The home features a spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including master retreat with remodeled bath and ample closet space,newer kitchen, separate laundry room . Beautiful Hardwood Floors. AC, tank-less water heater. Spacious porch is facing an impressive backyard . Two car garage with raised ceilings. Close proximity to Caltech, South Lake, Pasadena entertainment, restaurants and transportation