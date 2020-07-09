534 Lakeview Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Sophisticated country living can be had 10 minutes from down town Los Angeles, and 15 minutes from the movie studios of Burbank and Glendale. Set back (150') from the quiet cul de sac of Lakeview Road, this quality renovated 1936 home is located on over a 1/2 acre property in the exclusive San Rafael area of south west Pasadena. Elegant yet casual, you will enjoy gentle views from every room. The open floor plan with extensive skylights and high ceilings, spills out from the gourmet kitchen into the family room, and living room (also available furnished with a PETROF performance quality baby grand piano) A formal dining room, master bedroom, 2 bedroom suites complete the residence. The back deck overlooks a host of mature trees, and a large pool with diving board. Beyond the pool, lush woods add to your privacy. With a 2 car garage and enough area (including a long driveway for up to 8 parked cars).