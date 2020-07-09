All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:05 AM

534 Lakeview Road

534 Lakeview Road · No Longer Available
Location

534 Lakeview Road, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Sophisticated country living can be had 10 minutes from down town Los Angeles, and 15 minutes from the movie studios of Burbank and Glendale. Set back (150') from the quiet cul de sac of Lakeview Road, this quality renovated 1936 home is located on over a 1/2 acre property in the exclusive San Rafael area of south west Pasadena. Elegant yet casual, you will enjoy gentle views from every room. The open floor plan with extensive skylights and high ceilings, spills out from the gourmet kitchen into the family room, and living room (also available furnished with a PETROF performance quality baby grand piano) A formal dining room, master bedroom, 2 bedroom suites complete the residence. The back deck overlooks a host of mature trees, and a large pool with diving board. Beyond the pool, lush woods add to your privacy. With a 2 car garage and enough area (including a long driveway for up to 8 parked cars).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Lakeview Road have any available units?
534 Lakeview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 Lakeview Road have?
Some of 534 Lakeview Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Lakeview Road currently offering any rent specials?
534 Lakeview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Lakeview Road pet-friendly?
No, 534 Lakeview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 534 Lakeview Road offer parking?
Yes, 534 Lakeview Road offers parking.
Does 534 Lakeview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Lakeview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Lakeview Road have a pool?
Yes, 534 Lakeview Road has a pool.
Does 534 Lakeview Road have accessible units?
No, 534 Lakeview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Lakeview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Lakeview Road does not have units with dishwashers.

