465 East Penn Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful single story Spanish style home on a quiet tree-lined Pasadena street. This light-filled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home boasts hardwood floors, large kitchen with breakfast nook, new HVAC unit, new roof, and recently installed solar panels! The backyard, accessed via french doors off the dining room features a spacious deck made from Ipe wood, a large trellis and outdoor eating area, a cozy firepit, and a 2-car garage perfect for use as an office, recreation room, or other additional space. This home is a must see!

Beautiful single story Spanish style home on a quiet tree-lined Pasadena street. This light-filled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home boasts hardwood floors, large kitchen with breakfast nook, new HVAC unit, new roof, and recently installed solar panels! The backyard, accessed via french doors off the dining room features a spacious deck made from Ipe wood, a large trellis and outdoor eating area, a cozy firepit, and a 2-car garage perfect for use as an office, recreation room, or other additional space. This home is a must see!