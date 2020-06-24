All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019

465 East Penn Street

465 East Penn Street · No Longer Available
Location

465 East Penn Street, Pasadena, CA 91104
Normandie Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful single story Spanish style home on a quiet tree-lined Pasadena street. This light-filled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home boasts hardwood floors, large kitchen with breakfast nook, new HVAC unit, new roof, and recently installed solar panels! The backyard, accessed via french doors off the dining room features a spacious deck made from Ipe wood, a large trellis and outdoor eating area, a cozy firepit, and a 2-car garage perfect for use as an office, recreation room, or other additional space. This home is a must see!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 East Penn Street have any available units?
465 East Penn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 465 East Penn Street have?
Some of 465 East Penn Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 East Penn Street currently offering any rent specials?
465 East Penn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 East Penn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 East Penn Street is pet friendly.
Does 465 East Penn Street offer parking?
Yes, 465 East Penn Street offers parking.
Does 465 East Penn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 East Penn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 East Penn Street have a pool?
No, 465 East Penn Street does not have a pool.
Does 465 East Penn Street have accessible units?
No, 465 East Penn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 465 East Penn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 465 East Penn Street has units with dishwashers.
