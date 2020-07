Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Location! Location! Location! Beautifully upgraded home on a quiet treelined street. Features include; family room with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, central A/C & Heat, laundry room, new paint, new lighting, and dual pane windows. The backyard is perfect for entertaining and al fresco dining. Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes, shopping, Trader Joes, Whole Foods Market, and Goldline Station. ***This home is a MUST SEE!***