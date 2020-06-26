281 N Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss your chance to live in this impeccable, Mediterranean-style townhouse in one of Pasadena's most centrally located developments! The townhouse features three spacious bedrooms - including a ground floor master suite with a walk-in closet - and 21/2 luxurious baths. Open living area with kitchen opening into the living/dining room. Kitchen includes top of the line stainless steel appliances. Conveniences also include attached 2 car garage and in-unit, ground floor laundry room. Tile andwood-laminate floors throughout. The complex has very easy freeway and metro access! Centrally located in the heart of Pasadena. Close to Cal Tech, Pasadena City College, the 210 freeway, and the 110 freeway. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Old Town Pasadena and Lake Avenue.