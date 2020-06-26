All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

281 N Mar Vista

281 North Mar Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

281 North Mar Vista Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Catalina Villas

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance to live in this impeccable, Mediterranean-style townhouse in one of Pasadena's most centrally located developments! The townhouse features three spacious bedrooms - including a ground floor master suite with a walk-in closet - and 21/2 luxurious baths. Open living area with kitchen opening into the living/dining room. Kitchen includes top of the line stainless steel appliances. Conveniences also include attached 2 car garage and in-unit, ground floor laundry room. Tile andwood-laminate floors throughout. The complex has very easy freeway and metro access! Centrally located in the heart of Pasadena. Close to Cal Tech, Pasadena City College, the 210 freeway, and the 110 freeway. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Old Town Pasadena and Lake Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 N Mar Vista have any available units?
281 N Mar Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 281 N Mar Vista have?
Some of 281 N Mar Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 N Mar Vista currently offering any rent specials?
281 N Mar Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 N Mar Vista pet-friendly?
No, 281 N Mar Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 281 N Mar Vista offer parking?
Yes, 281 N Mar Vista offers parking.
Does 281 N Mar Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 281 N Mar Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 N Mar Vista have a pool?
No, 281 N Mar Vista does not have a pool.
Does 281 N Mar Vista have accessible units?
No, 281 N Mar Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 281 N Mar Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 N Mar Vista has units with dishwashers.
