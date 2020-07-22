2147 Cooley Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home with Spacious Yard in North East Pasadena! - Coming Soon, please do not disturb the residents! This exceptional 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Spanish home in Pasadena boasts a light and open living room and dining room with large windows. The home offers beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a master suite that has a large bathroom ensuite and french doors to the large backyard. There are two additional ample bedrooms and another bathroom, and yard space to relax in and enjoy the grassy area. It also has it's own laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. The home includes a finished one-car garage fit for an office or storage! A lovely home with a good sized lot and front and back yard.



(RLNE4357026)