156 Marion Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newer construction, close to Pasadena City College and all shops. This is a craftsman style town home with many details in and out. Property is 1 of total 5 units built in 2007. Two bedrooms and three bath and beautiful gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Recessed lighting, crown molding and stainless steel appliances , electric fire place in living room are some of the other great features of this home.

Large kitchen with dining area , large balcony off master bedroom and private stairway to a large two car enclosed garage with remotes and hookups for laundry. This property is conveniently located near Cal Tech , PCC, Coldline, Oldtown and 210 Freeway.