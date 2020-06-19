All apartments in Pasadena
156 Marion Avenue
156 Marion Avenue

156 Marion Avenue · (949) 451-1200
Location

156 Marion Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1378 sqft

Amenities

Newer construction, close to Pasadena City College and all shops. This is a craftsman style town home with many details in and out. Property is 1 of total 5 units built in 2007. Two bedrooms and three bath and beautiful gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Recessed lighting, crown molding and stainless steel appliances , electric fire place in living room are some of the other great features of this home.
Large kitchen with dining area , large balcony off master bedroom and private stairway to a large two car enclosed garage with remotes and hookups for laundry. This property is conveniently located near Cal Tech , PCC, Coldline, Oldtown and 210 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Marion Avenue have any available units?
156 Marion Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 Marion Avenue have?
Some of 156 Marion Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Marion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
156 Marion Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Marion Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 156 Marion Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 156 Marion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 156 Marion Avenue does offer parking.
Does 156 Marion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Marion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Marion Avenue have a pool?
No, 156 Marion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 156 Marion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 156 Marion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Marion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Marion Avenue has units with dishwashers.
