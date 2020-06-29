153 S Hudson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location! Enjoy this Modern end Unit Penthouse. This 3 beds + loft high ceiling condominium is located at the best area in Pasadena. Walking distance to Green ave., Lake Ave and Colorado blvd and S. Lake Ave shopping district, restaurants. It's just a 3-5 minutes drive to Old Town Pasadena, Caltech, Pasadena City College. Sleek hardwood flooring covers living room, kitchen and dinning area. Quartz countertops, stainless steel built in stove and hood, and bright cabinets bring your cooking experience to another level. Large and cozy master bedroom comes with dual sinks, dual rain fall shower heads, porcelain tiled shower and a large soak tub. The multi-functional loft with huge window, a wet bar and add on shelf is the best place for work, entertainment, relaxation or can be use as another room. Two (2) side-by-side parking spaces in the secured underground garage. Did I mention this is the end unit with no other unit above you and with only 1 sharing wall? There's also an outdoor patio area where there's barely anyone will walk pass you since it's the last unit.