Pasadena, CA
153 S Hudson Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:23 AM

153 S Hudson Avenue

153 South Hudson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

153 South Hudson Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location! Enjoy this Modern end Unit Penthouse. This 3 beds + loft high ceiling condominium is located at the best area in Pasadena. Walking distance to Green ave., Lake Ave and Colorado blvd and S. Lake Ave shopping district, restaurants. It's just a 3-5 minutes drive to Old Town Pasadena, Caltech, Pasadena City College. Sleek hardwood flooring covers living room, kitchen and dinning area. Quartz countertops, stainless steel built in stove and hood, and bright cabinets bring your cooking experience to another level. Large and cozy master bedroom comes with dual sinks, dual rain fall shower heads, porcelain tiled shower and a large soak tub. The multi-functional loft with huge window, a wet bar and add on shelf is the best place for work, entertainment, relaxation or can be use as another room. Two (2) side-by-side parking spaces in the secured underground garage. Did I mention this is the end unit with no other unit above you and with only 1 sharing wall? There's also an outdoor patio area where there's barely anyone will walk pass you since it's the last unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 S Hudson Avenue have any available units?
153 S Hudson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 S Hudson Avenue have?
Some of 153 S Hudson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 S Hudson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
153 S Hudson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 S Hudson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 153 S Hudson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 153 S Hudson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 153 S Hudson Avenue offers parking.
Does 153 S Hudson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 S Hudson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 S Hudson Avenue have a pool?
No, 153 S Hudson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 153 S Hudson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 153 S Hudson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 153 S Hudson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 S Hudson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
