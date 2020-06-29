All apartments in Pasadena
151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard
Last updated January 11 2020 at 11:12 PM

151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard

151 Sierra Madre Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

151 Sierra Madre Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 2-car assigned carport parking spaces. This apartment unit is located on the ground floor, no other units above it. Kitchen comes with stove, oven and granite countertop. Water proof vinyl and tile flooring throughout the unit. Window air-conditioning A/C and wall heater. Shared laundry room on-site for tenants only. Close to shopping and dining on Colorado Blvd and Old Town Pasadena. Short distance to Pasadena City College (PCC), city of San Marino, City of South Pasadena, and the I-210 freeway. Absolute great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have any available units?
151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have?
Some of 151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard offers parking.
Does 151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have a pool?
No, 151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
